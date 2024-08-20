Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Reports Q2 2024 Results: Sustains Positive Momentum with 7% Revenue Growth vs. Q1 2023 and 12.5% vs. H1 2023

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Income Statement:

Revenue increased by 6.8%, or $0.84 million, to $13.21 million in Q2 2024, up from $12.36 million in Q2 2023, driven by a combination of organic growth and recent M&A activity. H1 2024 revenue grew by 12.5%, or $3.08 million, to $27.79 million, compared to $24.71 million in H1 2023.

Gross Profit decreased by 19.0% to $0.77 million in Q2 2024, down from $0.95 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to a larger contribution from the lower-margin logistics distribution segment. H1 2024 gross profit increased by 10.3% to $2.10 million, compared to $1.90 million in H1 2023.

Operating Expenses decreased by 7.2% to $3.27 million in Q2 2024, down from $3.52 million in Q2 2023, primarily driven by a 30.5% reduction in general and administrative expenses and a 65.2% decline in sales and marketing expenses. H1 2024 operating expenses decreased by 9.7% to $6.44 million, compared to $7.13 million in H1 2023.

Loss from Operations decreased by 2.9% to $2.5 million in Q2 2024, compared to $2.6 million in Q2 2023, driven by lower operating expenses. H1 2024 loss from operations decreased by 17.0% to $4.34 million, compared to $5.23 million in H1 2023.

Total other Income amounted to a loss of $0.09 million in Q2 2024, compared to a gain of $1.69 million in Q2 2023, primarily driven by a $1.63 million bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of Cana Laboratories.

Net Loss amounted to $2.59 million in Q2 2024, compared to a loss of $0.98 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $1.21 million in Q2 2024, compared to a gain of $0.50 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted Net Loss amounted to $1.55 million in Q2 2024, compared to a gain of $0.16 million in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet:

Total Assets decreased by 2.4% to $60.86 million from $62.35 million as of March 31, 2024. Ended the quarter with tangible assets of $10.05 million, reflecting the acquisition of Cana Laboratories' facilities and CosmoFarm's logistics center.

Total Liabilities increased by 3.3% to $28.71 million from $27.80 million as of March 31, 2024. For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2024, total liabilities decreased by 4.2% to $28.71 million, compared to $29.97 as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to a combination of factors, including: $0.67 million or 14.5% decrease in notes payable $0.40 million or 3.2% decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses $1.43 million or 48.9% decrease in other non-current and finance/lease liabilities

Total Stockholders' Equity decreased by 6.9% to $32.15 million from $34.55 million as of March 31, 2024.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "I am extremely pleased that we continue to deliver strong top-line growth, driven by solid momentum across various business segments. For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2024, revenue grew by 12.5%, and gross profit increased by 10%. Consistent with our deleveraging efforts, total liabilities decreased by 4.2%, or $1.26 million, while total stockholders' equity remained in excess of $32 million. As we move forward, we will intensify our efforts to enhance every aspect of our operations-from boosting operational efficiencies and maintaining disciplined cost management to expanding our sales networks and driving growth-all with the goal of achieving sustained profitability."

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in $) GAAP - Figures REVENUE 13,206,717 12,363,429 27,791,190 24,713,206 GROSS PROFIT 767,248 946,834 2,100,874 1,903,911 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (3,269,274 ) (3,523,299 ) (6,439,008 ) (7,131,548 ) GAIN (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (2,502,026 ) (2,576,465 ) (4,338,134 ) (5,227,637 ) TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET (88,685 ) 1,688,106 (119,267 ) 3,852,117 NET LOSS (2,590,711 ) (981,530 ) (4,457,401 ) (1,441,393 ) NON-GAAP FIGURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (1,209,564 ) 501,294 (1,753,090 ) (459,383 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (1,552,010 ) 163,988 (2,264,208 ) (903,764 )

(*) See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to Revenue, Income (Loss) from Operations and Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, we use: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense, (iii) non-recurring and extraordinary items, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) other income (expense), net, (vi) gain (loss) on equity investments, net, (vii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (viii) change in fair value of derivative liability, (ix) foreign currency transaction, net (x) prior years bad debt allowances, and (xi) other provisions.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring and extraordinary items.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as Adjusted EBITDA (see above) adding provision for income taxes and deducting interest expense.

Adjusted Net Income has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in $) 2024 2023 2024 2023 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,590,711 ) (888,359 ) (4,457,401 ) (1,375,520 ) Adjustments (add back): Depreciation and amortization expense 313,074 127,415 632,861 229,936 Interest expense 342,446 244,135 511,118 378,508 Non-cash interest expense - - - - EBITDA (1,935,191 ) (516,809 ) (3,313,422 ) (767,076 ) Non-recurring and extraordinary items 532,033 766,786 1,063,999 1,683,245 Stock based compensation 340,194 104,869 680,389 104,869 Other income (expense), net 29,305 34,477 (162,519 ) 28,734 Gain (loss) on equity investments, net (335 ) (2,676 ) (2,090 ) (3,969 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (1,910,770 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability - - - (3,384 ) Foreign currency transaction, net (180,701 ) (66,674 ) (19,447 ) (262,709 ) Bad Debt Allowances - 181,321 - 671,677 Other provisions 5,131 - - - ADJUSTED EBITDA (1,209,564 ) 501,294 (1,753,090 ) (459,383 ) Interest income / (expense), net (342,446 ) (244,135 ) (511,118 ) (378,508 ) Provision for income taxes - (93,171 ) - (65,873 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1,552,010 ) 163,988 (2,264,208 ) (903,764 )

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in $) ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents 343,509 865,099 3,833,195 Inventory 4,323,784 4,871,349 4,789,054 Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,880,676 28,550,495 27,131,193 Property and equipment, net 10,053,986 10,170,328 10,455,499 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 7,716,242 7,962,908 7,684,183 Loans receivable 7,270,557 6,664,506 7,903,378 Other noncurrent assets 3,238,590 3,260,510 4,218,309 TOTAL ASSETS 60,827,344 62,345,195 66,014,811 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,912,509 11,728,191 12,309,890 Other current liabilities 4,246,269 3,940,119 3,487,353 Lines of credit 7,105,599 6,426,197 6,630,273 Notes payable 3,948,470 4,162,038 4,617,510 Other non-current and finance/lease liabilities 1,494,923 1,541,968 2,926,757 Stockholders' and mezzanine equity 32,119,574 34,546,682 36,043,028 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'/MEZZANINE EQUITY 60,827,344 62,345,195 66,014,811

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

+44 207 0971 653

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com