Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Reports Q2 2024 Results: Sustains Positive Momentum with 7% Revenue Growth vs. Q1 2023 and 12.5% vs. H1 2023

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Income Statement:
Revenue increased by 6.8%, or $0.84 million, to $13.21 million in Q2 2024, up from $12.36 million in Q2 2023, driven by a combination of organic growth and recent M&A activity.
H1 2024 revenue grew by 12.5%, or $3.08 million, to $27.79 million, compared to $24.71 million in H1 2023.
Gross Profit decreased by 19.0% to $0.77 million in Q2 2024, down from $0.95 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to a larger contribution from the lower-margin logistics distribution segment.
H1 2024 gross profit increased by 10.3% to $2.10 million, compared to $1.90 million in H1 2023.
Operating Expenses decreased by 7.2% to $3.27 million in Q2 2024, down from $3.52 million in Q2 2023, primarily driven by a 30.5% reduction in general and administrative expenses and a 65.2% decline in sales and marketing expenses.
H1 2024 operating expenses decreased by 9.7% to $6.44 million, compared to $7.13 million in H1 2023.
Loss from Operations decreased by 2.9% to $2.5 million in Q2 2024, compared to $2.6 million in Q2 2023, driven by lower operating expenses.
H1 2024 loss from operations decreased by 17.0% to $4.34 million, compared to $5.23 million in H1 2023.
Total other Income amounted to a loss of $0.09 million in Q2 2024, compared to a gain of $1.69 million in Q2 2023, primarily driven by a $1.63 million bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of Cana Laboratories.
Net Loss amounted to $2.59 million in Q2 2024, compared to a loss of $0.98 million in Q2 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $1.21 million in Q2 2024, compared to a gain of $0.50 million in Q2 2023.
Adjusted Net Loss amounted to $1.55 million in Q2 2024, compared to a gain of $0.16 million in the prior-year period.
Balance Sheet:
Total Assets decreased by 2.4% to $60.86 million from $62.35 million as of March 31, 2024.
Ended the quarter with tangible assets of $10.05 million, reflecting the acquisition of Cana Laboratories' facilities and CosmoFarm's logistics center.
Total Liabilities increased by 3.3% to $28.71 million from $27.80 million as of March 31, 2024. For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2024, total liabilities decreased by 4.2% to $28.71 million, compared to $29.97 as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to a combination of factors, including:
$0.67 million or 14.5% decrease in notes payable
$0.40 million or 3.2% decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses
$1.43 million or 48.9% decrease in other non-current and finance/lease liabilities
Total Stockholders' Equity decreased by 6.9% to $32.15 million from $34.55 million as of March 31, 2024.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "I am extremely pleased that we continue to deliver strong top-line growth, driven by solid momentum across various business segments. For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2024, revenue grew by 12.5%, and gross profit increased by 10%. Consistent with our deleveraging efforts, total liabilities decreased by 4.2%, or $1.26 million, while total stockholders' equity remained in excess of $32 million. As we move forward, we will intensify our efforts to enhance every aspect of our operations-from boosting operational efficiencies and maintaining disciplined cost management to expanding our sales networks and driving growth-all with the goal of achieving sustained profitability."
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in $)
GAAP - Figures
REVENUE
13,206,717
12,363,429
27,791,190
24,713,206
GROSS PROFIT
767,248
946,834
2,100,874
1,903,911
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
(3,269,274
)
(3,523,299
)
(6,439,008
)
(7,131,548
)
GAIN (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
(2,502,026
)
(2,576,465
)
(4,338,134
)
(5,227,637
)
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
(88,685
)
1,688,106
(119,267
)
3,852,117
NET LOSS
(2,590,711
)
(981,530
)
(4,457,401
)
(1,441,393
)
NON-GAAP FIGURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(1,209,564
)
501,294
(1,753,090
)
(459,383
)
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
(1,552,010
)
163,988
(2,264,208
)
(903,764
)
(*) See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to Revenue, Income (Loss) from Operations and Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, we use: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense, (iii) non-recurring and extraordinary items, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) other income (expense), net, (vi) gain (loss) on equity investments, net, (vii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (viii) change in fair value of derivative liability, (ix) foreign currency transaction, net (x) prior years bad debt allowances, and (xi) other provisions.
We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring and extraordinary items.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as Adjusted EBITDA (see above) adding provision for income taxes and deducting interest expense.
Adjusted Net Income has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in $)
2024
2023
2024
2023
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(2,590,711
)
(888,359
)
(4,457,401
)
(1,375,520
)
Adjustments (add back):
Depreciation and amortization expense
313,074
127,415
632,861
229,936
Interest expense
342,446
244,135
511,118
378,508
Non-cash interest expense
-
-
-
-
EBITDA
(1,935,191
)
(516,809
)
(3,313,422
)
(767,076
)
Non-recurring and extraordinary items
532,033
766,786
1,063,999
1,683,245
Stock based compensation
340,194
104,869
680,389
104,869
Other income (expense), net
29,305
34,477
(162,519
)
28,734
Gain (loss) on equity investments, net
(335
)
(2,676
)
(2,090
)
(3,969
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(1,910,770
)
Change in fair value of derivative liability
-
-
-
(3,384
)
Foreign currency transaction, net
(180,701
)
(66,674
)
(19,447
)
(262,709
)
Bad Debt Allowances
-
181,321
-
671,677
Other provisions
5,131
-
-
-
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(1,209,564
)
501,294
(1,753,090
)
(459,383
)
Interest income / (expense), net
(342,446
)
(244,135
)
(511,118
)
(378,508
)
Provision for income taxes
-
(93,171
)
-
(65,873
)
ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(1,552,010
)
163,988
(2,264,208
)
(903,764
)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in $)
ASSETS
Cash & cash equivalents
343,509
865,099
3,833,195
Inventory
4,323,784
4,871,349
4,789,054
Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other current assets
27,880,676
28,550,495
27,131,193
Property and equipment, net
10,053,986
10,170,328
10,455,499
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
7,716,242
7,962,908
7,684,183
Loans receivable
7,270,557
6,664,506
7,903,378
Other noncurrent assets
3,238,590
3,260,510
4,218,309
TOTAL ASSETS
60,827,344
62,345,195
66,014,811
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
11,912,509
11,728,191
12,309,890
Other current liabilities
4,246,269
3,940,119
3,487,353
Lines of credit
7,105,599
6,426,197
6,630,273
Notes payable
3,948,470
4,162,038
4,617,510
Other non-current and finance/lease liabilities
1,494,923
1,541,968
2,926,757
Stockholders' and mezzanine equity
32,119,574
34,546,682
36,043,028
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'/MEZZANINE EQUITY
60,827,344
62,345,195
66,014,811
About Cosmos Health Inc.
Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.
Forward-Looking Statements
With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Relations Contact:
BDG Communications
cosm@bdgcommunications.com
+44 207 0971 653
