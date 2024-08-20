Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1801,62019:59
Dow Jones News
20.08.2024 18:58 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Aug-2024 / 17:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
20 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               20 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      182,208 
Highest price paid per share:         105.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 105.3145p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,154,340 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,154,340) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      105.3145p                    182,208

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7053               105.50      10:52:57          00071076076TRLO0      XLON 
6881               105.50      10:52:57          00071076077TRLO0      XLON 
7404               105.50      10:52:57          00071076078TRLO0      XLON 
4991               105.50      10:52:57          00071076079TRLO0      XLON 
12671               105.50      10:52:57          00071076080TRLO0      XLON 
7039               105.50      10:52:57          00071076081TRLO0      XLON 
7716               105.50      10:53:06          00071076082TRLO0      XLON 
8565               105.00      11:04:02          00071076265TRLO0      XLON 
6484               105.00      11:04:04          00071076266TRLO0      XLON 
1154               105.00      11:04:04          00071076267TRLO0      XLON 
3240               105.00      11:32:04          00071076826TRLO0      XLON 
3357               105.00      11:32:04          00071076827TRLO0      XLON 
80                105.00      11:32:04          00071076828TRLO0      XLON 
700                105.00      11:32:04          00071076829TRLO0      XLON 
1667               105.00      11:32:04          00071076830TRLO0      XLON 
4650               105.00      11:49:36          00071077275TRLO0      XLON 
1300               105.00      11:49:42          00071077277TRLO0      XLON 
1156               105.00      11:49:42          00071077278TRLO0      XLON 
2980               105.50      14:14:01          00071080136TRLO0      XLON 
671                105.50      14:14:01          00071080137TRLO0      XLON 
3044               105.50      14:14:01          00071080138TRLO0      XLON 
66                105.50      14:14:01          00071080139TRLO0      XLON 
2433               105.50      14:14:08          00071080146TRLO0      XLON 
14094               105.50      14:17:41          00071080360TRLO0      XLON 
7821               105.00      14:17:52          00071080424TRLO0      XLON 
855                105.00      14:17:58          00071080430TRLO0      XLON 
3281               105.00      14:17:58          00071080431TRLO0      XLON 
3294               105.00      14:17:58          00071080432TRLO0      XLON 
216                105.50      14:39:04          00071081305TRLO0      XLON 
1283               105.50      14:39:04          00071081306TRLO0      XLON 
1700               105.50      14:39:04          00071081307TRLO0      XLON 
2994               105.50      14:39:04          00071081308TRLO0      XLON 
3101               105.50      14:39:04          00071081309TRLO0      XLON 
1925               105.50      14:39:04          00071081310TRLO0      XLON 
6989               105.50      15:12:57          00071082910TRLO0      XLON 
2000               105.00      15:13:03          00071082916TRLO0      XLON 
646                105.00      15:13:03          00071082917TRLO0      XLON 
9921               105.00      15:13:03          00071082918TRLO0      XLON 
2988               105.50      15:13:03          00071082919TRLO0      XLON 
925                105.50      15:13:03          00071082920TRLO0      XLON 
2024               105.50      16:02:10          00071085443TRLO0      XLON 
40                105.50      16:02:10          00071085444TRLO0      XLON 
676                105.50      16:02:10          00071085445TRLO0      XLON 
3158               105.50      16:02:10          00071085446TRLO0      XLON 
1093               105.50      16:02:10          00071085447TRLO0      XLON 
1900               105.50      16:02:10          00071085448TRLO0      XLON 
1900               105.50      16:02:10          00071085449TRLO0      XLON 
1900               105.50      16:02:10          00071085450TRLO0      XLON 
2743               105.50      16:02:10          00071085451TRLO0      XLON 
566                105.00      16:02:10          00071085452TRLO0      XLON 
6873               105.00      16:02:40          00071085480TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  341769 
EQS News ID:  1971797 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1971797&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2024 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.