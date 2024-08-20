DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Aug-2024 / 17:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 August 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 20 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 182,208 Highest price paid per share: 105.50p Lowest price paid per share: 105.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 105.3145p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,154,340 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,154,340) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 105.3145p 182,208

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 7053 105.50 10:52:57 00071076076TRLO0 XLON 6881 105.50 10:52:57 00071076077TRLO0 XLON 7404 105.50 10:52:57 00071076078TRLO0 XLON 4991 105.50 10:52:57 00071076079TRLO0 XLON 12671 105.50 10:52:57 00071076080TRLO0 XLON 7039 105.50 10:52:57 00071076081TRLO0 XLON 7716 105.50 10:53:06 00071076082TRLO0 XLON 8565 105.00 11:04:02 00071076265TRLO0 XLON 6484 105.00 11:04:04 00071076266TRLO0 XLON 1154 105.00 11:04:04 00071076267TRLO0 XLON 3240 105.00 11:32:04 00071076826TRLO0 XLON 3357 105.00 11:32:04 00071076827TRLO0 XLON 80 105.00 11:32:04 00071076828TRLO0 XLON 700 105.00 11:32:04 00071076829TRLO0 XLON 1667 105.00 11:32:04 00071076830TRLO0 XLON 4650 105.00 11:49:36 00071077275TRLO0 XLON 1300 105.00 11:49:42 00071077277TRLO0 XLON 1156 105.00 11:49:42 00071077278TRLO0 XLON 2980 105.50 14:14:01 00071080136TRLO0 XLON 671 105.50 14:14:01 00071080137TRLO0 XLON 3044 105.50 14:14:01 00071080138TRLO0 XLON 66 105.50 14:14:01 00071080139TRLO0 XLON 2433 105.50 14:14:08 00071080146TRLO0 XLON 14094 105.50 14:17:41 00071080360TRLO0 XLON 7821 105.00 14:17:52 00071080424TRLO0 XLON 855 105.00 14:17:58 00071080430TRLO0 XLON 3281 105.00 14:17:58 00071080431TRLO0 XLON 3294 105.00 14:17:58 00071080432TRLO0 XLON 216 105.50 14:39:04 00071081305TRLO0 XLON 1283 105.50 14:39:04 00071081306TRLO0 XLON 1700 105.50 14:39:04 00071081307TRLO0 XLON 2994 105.50 14:39:04 00071081308TRLO0 XLON 3101 105.50 14:39:04 00071081309TRLO0 XLON 1925 105.50 14:39:04 00071081310TRLO0 XLON 6989 105.50 15:12:57 00071082910TRLO0 XLON 2000 105.00 15:13:03 00071082916TRLO0 XLON 646 105.00 15:13:03 00071082917TRLO0 XLON 9921 105.00 15:13:03 00071082918TRLO0 XLON 2988 105.50 15:13:03 00071082919TRLO0 XLON 925 105.50 15:13:03 00071082920TRLO0 XLON 2024 105.50 16:02:10 00071085443TRLO0 XLON 40 105.50 16:02:10 00071085444TRLO0 XLON 676 105.50 16:02:10 00071085445TRLO0 XLON 3158 105.50 16:02:10 00071085446TRLO0 XLON 1093 105.50 16:02:10 00071085447TRLO0 XLON 1900 105.50 16:02:10 00071085448TRLO0 XLON 1900 105.50 16:02:10 00071085449TRLO0 XLON 1900 105.50 16:02:10 00071085450TRLO0 XLON 2743 105.50 16:02:10 00071085451TRLO0 XLON 566 105.00 16:02:10 00071085452TRLO0 XLON 6873 105.00 16:02:40 00071085480TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

