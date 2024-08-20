ChainFEST Returns to Los Angeles: A Gourmet Food Festival Featuring Michelin Chef Collabs With America's Favorite Chains

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 | Skylight ROW DTLA

Enjoy Exclusive ChainFEST Gourmet Collabs Featuring Domino's, KFC, Cracker Barrel, White Castle, Johnny Rockets, Krispy Kreme, Panda Express, Red Robin, Red Lobster, Dutch Bros and More!

Cash App Visa Card Pre-Sale: This Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22

Tasting Tickets on Sale This Friday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. PT

Tasting Tickets Begin at $99.99 | Register Now at www.ChainFEST.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / ChainFEST, the world's first and largest gourmet chain food festival, is returning to Los Angeles on Oct. 5, 2024, with an all-star lineup featuring gourmet collabs from America's favorite chains. Following a sold-out debut with 5,000 fans last year, ChainFEST returns to Los Angeles in an expanded format with even more chains and interactive experiences. Under the culinary direction of Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth, each chain will showcase a one-of-a-kind pop-up restaurant, allowing fans to experience their favorite chains in all-new and elevated ways. Thanks to Cash App and VISA, Cash App Card holders will have first access to tickets for 48 hours beginning this Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. PT. ChainFEST 2023 sold out 5,000 tickets within three hours, so guests are encouraged to immediately register to secure tickets ahead of the festival's on-sale starting this Friday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. PT.









ChainFEST is collaborating with America's most beloved chains to create Michelin star-inspired gourmet versions of iconic dishes, resurrect discontinued fan favorites, and debut brand-new items that are headed to select menus later in the year. At ChainFEST LA, fans will experience 15+ Exclusive Gourmet Collabs & Activations from Domino's, KFC, Panda Express, Cracker Barrel, White Castle, Johnny Rockets, Krispy Kreme, Red Robin, Red Lobster, Dutch Bros, Hot Dog on a Stick, Trader Vic's, and more. Guests can also expect a curated taste of Los Angeles from Cash App and a spicy mainstage challenge with Pepto Bismol. Also, as a special surprise and for the first time in 10 years, Koo Koo Roo is back and at ChainFEST.

Tasting Tickets start at $99.99 with 15+ gourmet bites included in every ticket, plus access to free games, photo moments, and other immersive Chain experiences. VIP All-Inclusive Tickets start at $399.99 and include unlimited bites from all Chain restaurant partners, early festival entry, an open-bar experience, and much more. Seeking the world's most luxurious chain restaurant experience? Reserve a seat at ChainFEST's exclusive Chef's Tasting VIP Table. A seated, full-service, non-stop chain-food buffet with a never-ending supply of exclusive menu items from each of the participating chain restaurants begins at $1,299.99.

"I have been working with every chain to create one-of-a-kind dishes that are exclusive to ChainFEST," said Chef Tim Hollingsworth. "Every guest will be able to experience their favorite chain like never before. Be sure to arrive with an appetite."

The exclusive menu items will be paired with custom beverages from Dutch Bros and specialty cocktails from Pernod Ricard brands: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Malibu Rum, Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Altos Tequila and Absolut Vodka.

"ChainFEST is the ultimate celebration of the chains we all grew up loving," said Adam Richman, co-CEO of award-winning live entertainment company Medium Rare, which is producing ChainFEST. "But truly reimagined, featuring one-of-a-kind interactive restaurant pop-ups that will exceed your wildest imagination from all our partners and elevated gourmet offerings exclusive to ChainFEST."

Ticketing Information:

Cash App Visa Pre-Sale: Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024

General On-Sale: Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, 10 a.m. PT

Ticket Prices: Tasting Tickets Start at $99.99

Pre-Sale: Register at www.ChainFEST.com

Special Highlights:

KFC® , the iconic chicken brand famous for its top-secret Original Recipe® - a proprietary blend of 11 herbs & spices - is bringing its finger lickin' good flavor to ChainFEST. ChainFEST attendees will be among the first to get a taste of a soon-to-be fan favorite KFC menu item while indulging in the ultimate saucy experience. Fried chicken fans will dip and drip specialty sauces curated by Chef Tim Hollingsworth himself, inspired by the flavors that we've all come to know and love, as well as KFC originals.?

Red Robin , the beloved gourmet burger chain, is bringing the heat back to ChainFEST - because life is too short for sensible burgers. Attendees will get to sink their teeth into Chain's take on Red Robin's latest gourmet burger creation featuring five layers of heat plus a dill-icious side dish inspired by Red Robin's fan-favorite onion rings. Last year, ChainFEST attendees enjoyed Red Robin's infamous Burgertini. For the perfect pairing this year, guests 21+ can sip the new French Fry Martini, inspired by Red Robin's iconic Bottomless Steak Fries. Red Robin X Chain … Yummm!

PandaExpress is back! In tandem with its nationwide launch, the iconic chain is bringing its spiciest item on the menu to ChainFEST: Blazing Bourbon Chicken, in collaboration with Hot Ones. Made with the Hot Ones Last Dab Apollo hot sauce, the dish contains crispy boneless chicken bites and fresh veggies, all wok-tossed in a spicy and sweet bourbon sauce topped with sesame seeds. Guests will be able to enjoy this spicy dish with a special pairing of a festival-exclusive sweet & sour side dish and frozen beverage, both inspired by American Chinese flavors.

As the official spirits partner of ChainFEST, Pernod Ricard is bringing its robust portfolio of spirits including Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Malibu Rum, Altos Tequila and Kahlua Coffee Liqueur to ChainFEST. Fans, ages 21 and older, will be able to head to any festival bar to pick up a custom cocktail featuring one of the Pernod Ricard iconic brands to enjoy while walking around the festival. Those 21+ can also come check out the ChainFEST-inspired Skrewball experience. Special collaborative drinks with chain restaurant partners will be available, as well as exclusive Chain signature cocktails.

Pepto Bismol to the rescue with its fast-relief station popping up at ChainFEST LA. When you overdo it, undo-it with Pepto - stop by for free samples and giveaways. Then, tune into The ChainFEST Mainstage, where two competitors will go head-to-head in an exciting Pepto Pop Quiz spicy trivia challenge.

Cracker Barrel and Chef Tim Hollingsworth have teamed up to create a dish inspired by one of the brand's menu staples - Country Fried Steak. The dish, available exclusively to ChainFEST attendees, features Chef Tim's country fried steak topped with a special Dijon cheddar gravy sauce and served between one of Cracker Barrel's hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits.

Cash App and VISA are bringing exclusive benefits to Cash App Card holders and ChainFEST fans alike. Cash App is offering an exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sale beginning this Wednesday, Aug. 21, for 48 hours. In addition to the exclusive pre-sale, Cash App Card holders will receive an exclusive 10% discount on beverage and merchandise at ChainFEST as well as receive a curated taste of iconic Los Angeles flavors at the Cash App Neighborhood.

Domino's , the largest pizza company in the world, is making its ChainFEST debut with an exclusive Bougie Pizza and Bougie Lava Cakes for dessert. Inspired by famous LA pizzas of yore, the bougie pizza was created in partnership with Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth, and is topped with smoked salmon and caviar. Just watch out for the Noid while you're enjoying these extra-special culinary creations.

Red Lobster will be collaborating with Chain - including Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth - to treat ChainFEST VIP ticket holders to an exclusive, limited-time-only Cheddar Bay Biscuits®-inspired Butter Poached Lobster Biscuit. This decadent delight pays homage to all things Red Lobster, bringing together the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits® with luxurious butter poached lobster.

Krispy Kreme will treat ChainFEST-goers to a sweet seasonal twist on its iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut that also will be offered to doughnut lovers at Krispy Kreme shops throughout the country in October.

In collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth, Hot Dog on a Stick , in partnership with Foode, will treat guests at ChainFEST LA to a gourmet take on its iconic boardwalk snacks.

Johnny Rockets , in partnership with Foode, will serve up two of its nostalgic All-American milkshakes, featuring one brand-new debut exclusively created by Chain.

The world's first - and most famous - slider is coming to Los Angeles! The 1921 Slider from family-owned White Castle will be served in collaboration with Chain, featuring a top-secret sauce only available at ChainFEST. Follow your cravings to iconic flavor - with an exclusive twist.

Dutch Bros is popping up at ChainFEST LA with its iconic sips, ready to brew up flavor and fun. Festival guests will be able to delight in special drinks and a unique Dutch Bros by Chain sticker.

The Roo is back! Ten years after the last KKR closed its doors, ChainFEST is proud to help bring back this Southern California classic to jumpstart the tastiest comeback ever. Visit the Koo Koo Roo experience for exclusive festival merch, a taste down memory lane with reimagined signature dishes, and a sneak peek into the future of Koo Koo Roo.

Trader Vic's is bringing the tropical spirit to ChainFEST with its collection of authentic memorabilia and decor from one of the world's largest tiki collections. On the eve of Trader Vic's opening multiple new U.S. locations, we wanted to give festival guests the chance to sip on a festival-exclusive Mai Tai as well as some of the classics we have come to know and love.

Part food festival, part fan convention, this is the ultimate outing whether you're a devoted fan of these chain restaurants or simply looking for an amazing experience with great food, games, and activities. All food is included in the price of entry as well as all games and experiences at ChainFEST. Limited-edition collaborative merch will be for sale and available to festival attendees only. Single-day, all-food-inclusive tickets will be available for sale on ChainFEST.com.

Produced by Medium Rare, the team behind renowned events like Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, and Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival, ChainFEST promises to deliver an extraordinary experience.

For more information, ticket details, and updates, visit ChainFEST.com and follow @eatatchain on social media.

ABOUT CHAIN:

Named "one of the hardest tables to get" by The New York Times, Chain began as a labor of love, with Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth creating gourmet homages to fast-food favorites. Co-founded by actor-writer B.J. Novak and Hollingsworth, along with producers Jack Davis and Nicholas Kraft, talent manager Byron Ashley, and entrepreneur Abe Burns, Chain celebrates multi-generational nostalgia through high-impact immersive dining events.

ABOUT MEDIUM RARE:

Medium Rare is a lauded live entertainment company, known for creating iconic media properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, and Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival. Recognized with multiple industry accolades, Medium Rare specializes in crafting memorable events that draw millions of views and fans worldwide.

