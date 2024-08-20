Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Holdings' Algodon Fine Wines Expands U.S. Distribution Network With Pasanella & Son Vintners

New Partnership Enhances Presence of Gaucho Holdings' Wine Brand in Key Markets

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a focus on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced that Algodon Fine Wines are now available at Pasanella & Son Vitners, a renowned wine shop located in the historic South Street Seaport neighborhood of New York City.

Pasanella & Son (pasanellaandson.com) is celebrated for its carefully curated selection of wines, with a focus on small producers and exceptional vintages from around the world. As part of this new collaboration, Algodon Fine Wines will now be featured on the shelves of this esteemed wine merchant, offering wine lovers the opportunity to experience the outstanding malbec vintages and blends of Algodon's premium wines.

Algodon Fine Wines are also available throughout the U.S. via 3Js Imports, both in-stores and online at such retailers as Fanwood Liquors, Sebonack Golf & Country Club, Off the Hook Restaurant, The Frog and the Peach Restaurant, Dittrick's Wine & Liquors, and Vineborough Lounge & Liquors, among others.

Emanuelle Santaca, Director of Pasanella & Son Vinatge, commented, "We are delighted to introduce Algodon Fine Wines to our customers. The rich history and craftsmanship behind each bottle resonate with our commitment to offering wines that tell a story. We look forward to hosting events where our clientele can discover the distinct characteristics of Algodon's wines in a convivial atmosphere."

Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to bring Algodon Fine Wines to Pasanella & Son, a wine shop known for its dedication to quality and artisanal products. This collaboration represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to make Algodon's exquisite wines more accessible to wine lovers in key markets."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com) has been committed to identifying and developing opportunities within Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. The company has positioned itself to capitalize on the rapid growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the aim of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought-after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a focus on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with the Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear, and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), Gaucho Holdings celebrates the contemporary expression of Argentina's vibrant and distinctive lifestyle.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are crafted at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique winery nestled in the scenic foothills of the Sierra Pintadas in Mendoza, Argentina's premier wine region. With vineyards dating back to 1946, Algodon Fine Wines are produced using the finest grapes, nurtured by the purest meltwater from the Andes. The winery is one of the few in Argentina to employ the meticulous microvinification process, overseen by renowned winemakers Mauro Nosenzo and Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Algodon's wines harmonize Old World techniques with modern, sustainable practices to create unparalleled New World varietals. Algodon Fine Wines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties, and products that celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. For more information, visit algodonfinewines.com.

