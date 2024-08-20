Wedgewood Weddings & Events Announces Partnership with Dove Canyon Golf Club in Trabuco Canyon, CA

Wedgewood Weddings & Events has partnered with Dove Canyon Golf Club in Trabuco Canyon, CA, further strengthening its stellar reputation for exceptional weddings in Southern California.

Wedgewood Weddings & Events is pleased to announce its partnership with Dove Canyon Golf Club. Established in 1990, Dove Canyon Golf Club has been a prominent private golf club serving the South Orange County community. The Wedgewood Weddings team is committed to bringing its renowned event-hosting expertise to this distinguished location.

The events side of the property, now operating as "Dove Canyon by Wedgewood Weddings," will enable the golf club to maintain its private membership status while the Wedgewood Weddings team focuses on creating exceptional events for couples in the local community.

Located near the exclusive Coto de Caza neighborhood, Dove Canyon by Wedgewood Weddings joins existing South Orange County locations: Aliso Viejo, University Club, and San Clemente Shore, expanding options for couples planning celebrations. The Wedgewood Weddings team will continue to offer their signature hospitality and comprehensive packages, ensuring a streamlined planning experience for clients at Dove Canyon.

Bill Zaruka, CEO & President of Wedgewood Weddings & Events, stated, "We're delighted to add this exceptional location to our portfolio of South Orange County venues. This expansion reflects our commitment to growth, but we remain steadfast in our dedication to providing outstanding customer service and comprehensive all-inclusive packages that ensure a superior experience for our clients."

A Picturesque Venue with Versatile Spaces

Dove Canyon offers picturesque views, striking mid-century modern architecture, and versatile event spaces. The ceremony site features a towering 175-year-old oak tree with twinkle lights, creating a beautiful backdrop for ceremonies. Cocktail hour takes place in the impressive lounge with soaring vaulted ceilings and mahogany beams. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase stunning canyon views, while a fireplace and built-in bar enhance the ambiance. An adjacent patio allows guests to step outside to enjoy some fresh air.

During cocktail hour, couples can utilize the grounds for amazing photos, including a dramatic 80-foot waterfall, the building's grand exterior with its woodwork and stonework, and the property's mature trees.

The reception space, Dove Hall, offers a full wall of windows overlooking Dove Canyon. Its wood tray ceiling and paneling harmoniously blend mid-century modern design with the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape. Guests can access a balcony with views of an idyllic pond.

"Dove Canyon's tranquil atmosphere and scenic canyon views provide an outstanding setting for special occasions," said Anna Mings, Chief Growth Officer of Wedgewood Weddings. "The venue's blend of natural beauty and elegant architecture creates a truly remarkable backdrop for weddings and events, offering our clients a distinctive and memorable location."









Stress-Free Wedding Planning at Dove Canyon

Wedgewood Weddings offers customizable, all-inclusive packages designed to provide couples with a streamlined and stress-free wedding planning experience. These comprehensive packages include essential elements such as tables, chairs, event staff, and even a dedicated day-of coordinator. The company's expert team provides continuous support and guidance throughout the entire planning process, leveraging their extensive experience to assist couples at every stage.

In addition to their in-house services, Wedgewood Weddings has established partnerships with reputable local vendors. This arrangement allows couples to benefit from a curated selection of professionals without the time-consuming task of researching and vetting individual service providers. Simultaneously, this approach maintains flexibility, enabling couples to tailor their event to align with their unique vision.

Couples celebrating at Dove Canyon will have access to Wedgewood Weddings' comprehensive packages, which encompass a wide range of services, including décor, catering, furniture, and linens. This all-inclusive approach allows couples to focus on personalizing the finer details of their special day while the experienced Wedgewood Weddings team manages the logistical aspects of the event.

For more information about hosting an event at Dove Canyon, visit WedgewoodWeddings.com/DoveCanyon.

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Founded in 1986, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has earned its reputation as a premier choice for hosting exceptional events across the United States. Renowned for outstanding service, luxury venues, and a seasoned team of wedding and event experts, they set the bar for the entire industry. The Wedgewood Weddings & Events team crafts uniquely memorable experiences that stand the test of time. With an expansive portfolio of over 70 top-tier venues nationwide, they have served millions of guests and take pride in consistently exceeding expectations.

