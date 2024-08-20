Regulatory News:

The information below relates to the purchase of PSH Public Shares by Rupert Morley into his Self Invested Pension Plan (SIPP).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Rupert Morley 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Director b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase into Self Invested Pension Plan (SIPP) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 36.77769 4,000 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume

(aggregate) Price

(aggregate) 1. 4,000 36.77769 e) Date of transaction 16 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (MIC: XLON) Remarks: All prices are reported in GBP.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

