Landon Hail Press: Breaking Good: New Bestseller Flips The Script on Perfectionism, Productivity, and Being a Good Girl

If a woman's main job in life is to be good, do good, and prove she is good, and she nails her job like an Olympic gymnast with a perfect landing, what does she get? A gold medal? Five stars? A solid 401(k)? Or maybe, the better question is not "what does she get?" but "who must she become?"

Written in a unique memoir style described as "Magical Realism," the #1 Bestseller on Amazon, BREAKING GOOD , is a time machine that takes the reader through the history of the 'Good Girl' identity and draws them into a future reality where 'good' is gone.

As told by successful attorney, founder, and podcast host, Beth Stanfield , BREAKING GOOD has it all: addiction, success, shame, motherhood, productivity culture, sexism in the workplace, and the myriad societal messages defining the standards and expectations for women as students, professionals, partners, mothers, and daughters. BREAKING GOOD is for the woman who has spent most of her life trying to be good; trying to perform, please, and produce as expected, and losing herself in the process.

BREAKING GOOD explores the inherent tension of being a woman, a wife, a mother, and a professional in a world that celebrates breaking yourself in order to be good by societal standards. It tells the inside story of the consequences that occur when you orient your entire existence around outside definitions, expectations, and obligations.

The new bestseller, BREAKING GOOD , released to the public on August 19th, 2024 and climbed the ranks to #1 new release in the following categories: Family & Personal Growth, Creativity Self-Help, and Women's Personal Spiritual Growth.

In BREAKING GOOD, the script is flipped, drawing the reader into a profound experience of transformation from living a life made for you by others to a life made by no one other than yourself. More than anything, BREAKING GOOD is an invitation. It invites the reader into the possibility of a magical, luminous future that awaits when 'good' is gone and only truth remains.

"Good is no longer breaking us," says Stanfield, "we are breaking good."

Stanfield is a speaker, writer, host of the Beth Stanfield Free podcast , and Turn Up Dance Fitness instructor. She is also the founder & CEO of Liona Law , a legal services and transformation platform designed to counsel, equip, and inspire a new generation of female business owners. Drawing from her deep knowledge of the corporate world, her legal expertise, and her massive shift into personal and professional freedom, Stanfield walks alongside women ready to radically transform their lives from the inside out and live a magical, powerful life.

From a gripping personal critique on high-strung success, alcohol dependence, and pursuing perfection, to a whitty narrative that creates an inspiring path forward for anybody looking to break the chains of perfection, BREAKING GOOD is a toolkit for shattering the status quo and rebuilding from a place of authenticity.

"Beth reminds me that each step…is an opportunity to make the world feel something," says Tanci Spencer , founder of Turn Up Dance Fitness . "She reminds me that a dance is not a dance if I am unwilling to embody the highs and the lows of each verse. Beth Stanfield did not just write a book, honey. She made a commitment to turn her life into art, and art into her story…and her story into our story."

BREAKING GOOD is published by Landon Hail Press . Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org , and more, and featured in major publications like People.com.

"Breaking Good is a riveting journey that shines a light on what happens when we conform to a life that is not our own," says Samantha Joy , founder and Editor in Chief of Landon Hail Press, "Beth's words in her book are like paint on a canvas. The strokes are delivered with wild abandon revealing insights to an outdated paradigm of 'good,' calling readers to return home to themselves."

