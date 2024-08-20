Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.08.2024 20:06 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZeeQuest launches Navigator: a cutting-edge AI and predictive analytics tool for life transformation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeQuest, the company behind Navigator, proudly announces the global launch of the Navigator. After eight years of rigorous research, development and live testing, the Navigator is now available to the public, offering a transformative approach to managing life's complexities.

ZeeQuest Logo

In today's rapidly evolving world, where digitalisation and the complexity of life require customized solutions, the Navigator stands out by taking into account all the important parameters of life. By integrating AI and predictive analytics, this tool guides individuals to overall success by aligning their daily activities with optimal supportive timing and personalized recommendations.

Historically, personal success was often a matter of chance or access to privileged information. ZeeQuest recognised this gap and made it their mission to democratize success by developing a tool that anyone can use to effectively navigate life's challenges. The Navigator's capabilities are the result of groundbreaking research in biochemistry, psychology, cosmology and advanced algorithms.

Following the remarkable success of the initial trials, where over 100,000 trial users experienced significant improvements in their lives, ZeeQuest is excited to introduce the Navigator to a global audience. With pre-registrations from over 90 countries, the demand for this tool is already immense.

Although ZeeQuest faced challenges during the testing phase, including a serious hacker attack, the company overcome these obstacles and ensured the Navigator's robustness. The tool processes an astonishing 5.8 billion trillion data combinations, a task that would take a billion standard computers 184 years to complete, but it does it in just a few seconds.

ZeeQuest CEO Gregor Brajovic said: "We are thrilled to present Navigator to the world. This tool is not just about managing life better, it's about changing lives by making success accessible to everyone."

For more information and to join the growing community of Navigator users, visit www.zeequest.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485603/ZEEQUEST_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeequest-launches-navigator-a-cutting-edge-ai-and-predictive-analytics-tool-for-life-transformation-302226366.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.