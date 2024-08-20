Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.08.2024
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
20.08.24
21:23 Uhr
419,35 Euro
-1,90
-0,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
419,50420,1021:31
419,45420,0521:31
ACCESSWIRE
20.08.2024 20:38 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mastercard's Commitment to Inclusive Growth & Sustainable Development | ESG Decoded Podcast #145

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Mastercard

Originally published by ESG Decoded Podcast on YouTube

Join host Amanda Hsieh as she welcomes Shamina Singh, Founder and President of the Center for Inclusive Growth at Mastercard.

Continue reading here.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth leverages the company's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise, and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs, and empower a community of thinkers, leaders, and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth. For more information and to receive its latest insights, follow the Center on LinkedIn, Instagram and subscribe to its newsletter.

Follow the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth's journey to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world by following us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Multimedia courtesy of ESG Decoded Podcast

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
