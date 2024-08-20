Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its ongoing initiatives and strategic direction. As a junior resource company focused on exploration primarily for silver, it has always been a key focus of the Company to advance work at the Nuevo Taxco Silver Project and acquire additional silver exploration assets.

Upcoming Exploration at Nuevo Taxco

The Company is currently evaluating various options to restart exploration work on our Nuevo Taxco Silver project located near the municipality of Taxco - the historical silver capital of Mexico. Work is targeted to commence in the third quarter of 2024. The Company will disclose work program details once finalized. However, work will likely focus on initial sampling and mapping in the "Southwest Zone" of the Nuevo Taxco concession. A major mining company has been actively exploring near the western border of the Southwest Zone, where targeted veins are known to strike onto the Nuevo Taxco concession. The company's initial exploration drilling on Nuevo Taxco is a promising start, and the project holds potential for further exploration with the majority of the approximate 1,100 hectares considered under-explored.

Strategic Focus on Asset Acquisition for Silver

Pantera Silver Corp remains committed to capitalizing on the current market dynamics, which present advantageous opportunities for asset acquisition. The Company is actively pursuing potential acquisitions to enhance its balance sheet and secure high-potential assets that align with its long-term objectives.

Portfolio Development

Our primary goal has consistently been to build a robust portfolio comprising 2-3 high-quality projects focused on silver. This strategic approach ensures that we are well-positioned to expand the opportunity to deliver value to our shareholders through discovery.

