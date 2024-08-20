

HONG KONG, Aug 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - To better promote Chinese culture globally, Beiwen Digital, a subsidiary of Beijing Cultural Investment Development Group Co., Ltd. and a directly affiliated enterprise of the Publicity Department of Beijing Municipal Committee, has collaborated with Hong Kong JM Enigma Capital Limited to pioneer the NFT 2.0 era of digital collectibles by integrating cultural assets with modern technology. Today, they co-hosted a press conference and formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding China's Cultural Digital Assets NFT 2.0 collaboration in Hong Kong.The press conference attracted industry elites and various media outlets. Distinguished guests in attendance included: Wang Yue, Deputy Director of Haixia Capital Mangement Co..Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Development Investment Fund Collection; Li Tao, Representative of Saibo (Beijing) Culture Technology Co., Ltd., under China Digital Culture Group; Jin Hengwei, Deputy Director of National Economic Cooperation Department of China Strategy and Management Research Association; Li Jing, Chairman of Beijing Wanhui Jinrong Artificial Intelligence; He Yi and Yin Tinghua, Director and Associate Dean of Peking University Boya economy intelligence Co., Ltd.; and and Guan Heng, General Manager of Yinsheng Digital Value Co., Ltd.Representatives from Hong Kong included: Sun Lei, Chief Executive Officer of Binson Bank; Chiu Sze Chi, Vice Chairman of Cheuk Nang Holdings Limited; Leung Tin-fu, President of the Hong Kong Art Gallery Association; Pang Po Lam, Chairman of the Asian Institute of Financial Technologists; Professor Yu Changhai, President of the Hong Kong Biotechnology Organisation; Zheng Songyan, President of the Hong Kong Computer Society; Lawyer Kenneth Leethe representative of Chan Ching-ha, member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.China possesses a wealth of rich and unique cultural assets. By integrating these valuable cultural assets with modern technology, through creative transformation and development, NFT 2.0 can give rise to cultural products that embody the essence of Chinese culture and spirit. This initiative will facilitate the inheritance and innovation of Chinese culture, as well as enhance international exchanges and cooperation with the global community.The conference centered around the theme of presenting the innovative exploration of advancing traditional cultural industries through digitization. It elaborated on the development prospects of digital assets and NFTs in Hong Kong, elucidated on utilizing Hong Kong's common law, international arbitration law, and international arbitration courts to facilitate the transfer and trading of intellectual property related to NFTs in the international market. The event anticipated the vision of NFT 2.0's innovative development driving Chinese culture towards the global stage. The NFT 2.0 era injects fresh vitality into the flourishing development of China's digital culture. Hong Kong being an international metropolis, particularly serves as a center for cultural and artistic exchanges between China and foreign countries, thereby enhancing its role and providing a robust driving force for the better global outreach of Chinese culture.Zhang Zhifeng, representative from Beiwen Digital has emphasized that the launch of Chinese cultural digital assets NFT 2.0 marks a significant milestone, to globally showcase China's rich cultural history, spanning five millennials, within a digital format. The millennia-old Chinese civilization carries profound symbolism and cultural treasures, playing a crucial role in this digital era. Beiwen Digital's intellectual property portfolio includes iconic assets such as the Temple of Heaven, Along the River During the Qingming Festival, The Twelve Bronze Chinese Zodiac Animal Heads, Mount Wutai, and more. The company plans to collaborate with JM Enigma Capital to transform these assets into NFT 2.0 for release in Hong Kong. Beiwen Digital aims to preserve and highlight the allure of Chinese culture through digital platforms, enabling the splendour of traditional Chinese heritage to shine on the global stage.Matthew Tai, representative of JM Enigma Capital, emphasised Hong Kong's unique position as an international financial centre and cultural exchange hub. Utilising Hong Kong's economic platform and legal advantages, JM Enigma Capital will fully support the transformation and promotion of the country's precious cultural assets in the digital asset field. He stated that, as a multicultural city, Hong Kong will provide valuable resources and support for cooperation, enhancing the recognition and influence of Chinese culture in the international market.First time ever, a priceless masterpiece is being introduced worldwide through digital issuance.Integrating the ancient and the modern by embracing NFT 2.0with Digitally Inspired Treasures from Dunhuang ArtAt the conference, the Temple of Heaven, the first project of digitizing Chinese cultural assets in collaboration between Beiwen Digital and JM Enigma Capital, Chen Youbai, a renowned contemporary Dunhuang colorist artist was invited to introduce the design concepts and ideas behind the Temple of Heaven NFT. The presentation demonstrated how the colors of Dunhuang culture were integrated with the Temple of Heaven, reshaping the intellectual property union of these two cultures and transforming it into NFTs, showcasing the digitized distribution of Dunhuang art. This initiative aims to encourage individuals with aspirations to utilize these intellectual properties for commercial creation and various economic activities. Master Chen Youbai's heavy color paintings are very popular in the domestic and international auction markets, and his masterpiece "Mountain Ghost. Spring Rite was sold at auction in Hong Kong in 2013 for HK$50 million; The work "Belt and Road Style" was auctioned in Edinburgh, United Kingdom in 2023 and sold for 4.51 million. On February 2, 1986, the work "Whistling King" exhibited in Japan was purchased by a local entrepreneur for 17 million yen. In 1993, he visited Poland, Hungary and Russia, and many of his works were purchased and collected by international friends who like Dunhuang art. In October 1996, he participated in the Los Angeles Art Exchange Conference in United States, and during the preview exhibition, Duofu's works were purchased and collected by people from many countries. In September 1999, he participated in the Asian Art Expo Network Exhibition, and many works were successfully auctioned. Many of his works have also been collected by well-known dignitaries and business people in countries and regions such as the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong.During the event, Representatives from Beiwen Digital, JM Enigma Capital, Beijing Wanhui Jinrong Artificial Intelligence, and Designers team signed a MOU, jointly committing to design and develop NFT 2.0, promoting the commercial development of digital cultural and artistic intellectual property rights.The strong collaboration between Beiwen Digital and JM Enigma Capital presents new opportunities and challenges for the digitization of precious cultural heritage, not only for the inheritance and innovation of Chinese culture but also for addressing and exploring the digital age. We look forward to Chinese culture flourishing with new vitality in the digital era, enabling the world to better understand and appreciate the profound, extensive, ancient, and benevolent Chinese culture.This press release is dispatched by Vivid Elite Company Limited on behalf of JM Enigma Capital Limited and Beiwen Digital.For any media enquiries, please contact:Ms. Kung, Tel: (852) 46371627, Email: vivid.elite.21@gmail.comOnsite Photo:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OLK26wnfGL_BBu9ySQTjheVTQuvzPgo8?usp=sharingAbout Beiwen Digital (Beijing) Cultural Technology Co., LtdBeiwen Digital (Beijing) Cultural Technology Co., Ltd. ("Beiwen Digital") is a national enterprise that manages national digital and cultural industries, and is a subsidiary of Beiwen Investment (a subsidiary of a state-owned enterprise). Beiwen Digital has a number of national-level cultural assets, such as: Twelve Beast Heads, Qingming Riverside Map, Wutai Mountain, Temple of Heaven, etc. It will also use Hong Kong's International financial platform and its international arbitration law center platform to digitize the national cultural assets under its management and sell them in the form of a new generation of NFT 2.0 in Hong Kong with a view to helping Hong Kong's financial market enter a new web 3.0 digital financial milestone.About JM Enigma Capital LimitedFounded in 2006, JM Enigma Capital Limited is a conglomerate that manages a range of investment initiatives of its subsidiaries. With years of experience and established recognition in the market, JM Enigma Capital Limited invests in different geographical liquidity markets and real estate markets. In recent years, JM Enigma Capital Limited has focused on the investment and development of digital assets and Web 3.0.Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire . 