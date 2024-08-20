Marqii Launches AI-Powered Suggested Review Response

Suggested Review Response reduces restaurants' average review response time from a minute and a half to less than 30 seconds.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Marqii, a one-stop digital operations platform for hospitality businesses, launched its AI-powered Suggested Review Response feature today. Designed specifically for hospitality teams, Suggested Review Response generates personalized, on-brand review reply drafts in seconds, drastically reducing the time it takes for teams to react to their guest feedback. Early adopters of Suggested Review Response experienced a 70% reduction in the amount of time used to draft review responses.

"This is amazing, I love it," said Kaelin Kakuta, Customer Success Director at Everytable. "It makes my job easier. It's been wonderful to use and so intuitive. Now I feel like I can give this job to someone else rather than responding to all reviews myself." Access the full case study of Everytable's experience with Suggested Review Response here.

By using customizable prompts and separate tone settings for positive, neutral, and negative reviews, Marqii makes it simple for restaurants to generate responses that are unique and sound like an actual human wrote them. By including instructions like "ask the reviewer to contact a manager at this email address" for negative reviews, or "mention one of these upcoming events" for positive reviews, teams can use their review responses to prevent lapsed guests and encourage return visits.

"Our product team and I are obsessed with talking to our restaurant clients," said Avi Goren, Marqii Co-Founder and CEO. "We want to learn what their frustrations are, what's important to them, and what they really need help with. Especially when it comes to their reviews and guest feedback. Suggested Review Response is created from those conversations - we wanted a product that makes writing great responses faster and easier than ever, so we made one."

Marqii Review Management gives hospitality businesses one central place to respond to their most valuable reviews and guest feedback. Beyond that, Marqii's review insights and analytics are customized for the way hospitality brands understand their guest experience, allowing restaurant teams to spot trends and identify critical areas for improvement.

To learn more about Marqii's AI-powered review responses, visit marqii.com/suggested-review-response.

About Marqii

Founded in 2017 by Avi Goren, Evan Perlmutter and Bryan Rutcofsky, Marqii is a one-stop digital operations platform for hospitality businesses. Marqii Review Management gives multi-unit operators one place to track and respond to Yelp, Google, Facebook, OpenTable, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and ezCater reviews so they never miss a chance to engage with their guests. With dozens of POS integrations and connections to more than 80 listings sites, including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Bing, and Apple Maps, Marqii saves hospitality teams time by automating updates to their online menus, hours, location data, featured links, and more. More than 10,000 hospitality businesses of all sizes use Marqii to centralize their guest feedback, save time, rank higher in search results, attract more guests, and learn what matters most to their customers.

Contact Information

Kelsey Verdier

Director of Marketing

kelsey@marqii.com

+1 503-867-0731

SOURCE: Marqii

View the original press release on newswire.com.