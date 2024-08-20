FiberLight Appoints Industry Veteran Leslie Brown as Chief Legal Officer

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / FiberLight, LLC , a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience in designing, building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, announced that Leslie Brown has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer. In this role, Brown will lead FiberLight's in-house legal team, overseeing all legal matters including contracts, regulatory compliance, litigation management, and mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, she will collaborate with FiberLight's executive team and board of directors to drive the company's business objectives forward.

Brown brings more than 25 years of experience in the cable and telecommunications industry, advising clients on complex legal and regulatory issues. Prior to joining FiberLight, she served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), where she built a 14-member team responsible for legal, regulatory, and government affairs, mergers and acquisitions, broadband expansion funding, ESG, and risk management.

Her previous roles include Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Lightower Fiber Networks, where she managed legal and regulatory affairs, including several corporate acquisitions that significantly grew the company. She also served as Vice President of Law and Public Policy for Adelphia Communications' Northeast Region, leading a team handling all legal, regulatory, and public policy matters.

"I am thrilled to join the FiberLight team," said Leslie Brown. "The company's collaborative culture and entrepreneurial spirit are truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to FiberLight's growth and helping increase shareholder value."

Leslie Brown's appointment as Chief Legal Officer marks the latest update to FiberLight's C-suite, and underscores CEO Bill Major's commitment to hiring seasoned, results-driven executives. Since taking the helm last year, Major has strategically expanded FiberLight's leadership team to drive the company's vision forward. Notable hires include Tyler Coates as Chief Revenue Officer, Derin Cunning as VP of IT, and Becky Ospina as VP of People and Culture. These appointments reflect FiberLight's dedication to delivering world-class networking solutions and exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees, paving the way for sustained success.

"Leslie Brown is an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Bill Major, CEO of FiberLight. "Her outstanding leadership and demonstrated track record in helping companies grow through mergers and acquisitions, along with her extensive experience in leading complex commercial transactions, make her uniquely qualified for this role. Leslie's deep understanding of the regulatory landscape and her ability to manage legal teams will be invaluable as we continue to expand."

Brown will report directly to Bill Major and oversee an in-house legal team. She will also serve as the corporate secretary and attend all board meetings.

About FiberLight

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With approximately 19,000 route miles of fiber networks and 230,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 430 cities in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit https://www.fiberlight.com .

