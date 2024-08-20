Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer; Andre Dhawan, Chief Operating Officer; and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will participate in the Stifel London Industrials Summit on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (BST) at the Stifel London Office, 150 Cheapside, London EC2V 6ET, United Kingdom.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.watts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240820206280/en/

Contacts:

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Diane McClintock

Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations

Telephone: 978-689-6153

Email: investorrelations@wattswater.com