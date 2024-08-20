Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF to Change Listing Exchange to NYSE

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc. ("CFS") announced today that WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF (TICKER: WLTG), will change the listing exchange for its shares from NYSE Arca, Inc. to the New York Stock Exchange LLC ("NYSE"), effective August 28, 2024. WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF will commence trading on the NYSE as of the open of trading on August 28, 2024. WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF is a series of ETF Opportunities Trust (the "Trust") for which CFS is the administrator.

Shareholders of WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF are not anticipated to be impacted or need to take any action in connection with the change in listing exchange. The ticker of WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF will remain unchanged (WLTG).

ABOUT ETF OPPORTUNITIES TRUST

ETF Opportunities Trust is a Delaware statutory trust which was organized on March 18, 2019, and is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as an open-end management investment company.

The WealthTrust DBS Long Term Growth ETF's prospectus and summary prospectus contain important information about its investment objectives, potential risks, management fees, charges and expenses, and other information and should be read and considered carefully before investing. To obtain the prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, please call 844-444-3863. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor and WealthTrust Asset Management, LLC is the investment advisor.

