ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2024 02:02 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FloodSimple Urges Homeowners to Take Action After Billions in Damage From Hurricane Debby

78% of Flooded Properties From Hurricane Debby Were Outside High-Risk Flood Zones

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / FloodSimple, a leading flood insurance agency, is urging homeowners and renters to reassess their flood insurance coverage in light of a recent report from First Street.org. The report reveals that 78% of properties flooded by Hurricane Debby were located outside of FEMA's designated Flood Zones, resulting in $12.3 billion in damages. Of these losses, $9.7 billion occurred in areas previously considered low-risk.


"This report serves as a stark reminder that flood risks extend beyond FEMA's high-risk flood zones," said Stephen Schramke, CEO of FloodSimple. "With the majority of damages occurring outside high-risk flood zones, it's clear that many homeowners are underestimating their risk. We want to ensure that everyone, regardless of where they live, understands the importance of having flood insurance."

Flood insurance should be a key component of every homeowner's protection plan. "Flood insurance can be more affordable than many people realize," added Schramke. "If your neighbor's home floods, yours could be at risk too." Even in areas not classified as high-risk, shopping around can help homeowners and renters find a plan that fits their budget while offering peace of mind.

FloodSimple is calling on homeowners and renters, including those in moderate or low-risk areas, to take proactive steps in securing their homes against unexpected flood risks. The findings from the First Street.org report make it clear that a broader understanding and preparation are crucial.

About FloodSimple:

For homeowners looking for cost-effective insurance options, FloodSimple offers a streamlined solution to secure affordable flood insurance. By leveraging advanced comparative pricing technology, FloodSimple has saved its customers $3.6 million in premiums, ensuring they receive the most competitive rates available. Visit FloodSimple's website to explore comparison rates and start saving on flood insurance today.

Contact Information

Holly Lawrence
PR
hollyl@floodsimple.com

SOURCE: FloodSimple

