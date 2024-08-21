Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC Pink: MEDAD) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its earn-in obligations to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Superb Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada (the "Property"). The Company now holds a 100% interest in and to the Property.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

CEO & Director

About the Company

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, and holds options over the Darlin, Rapide, Lac La Motte and CYR South lithium properties in Quebec and the Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan. The Company owns the James Bay Pontax Project in Quebec and the Superb Lake lithium project in Ontario. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220627

SOURCE: Medaro Mining Corp.