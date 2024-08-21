

21/08/2024

Highlights of financial results The Group's revenue for the 6 months ended 30 June 2024 amounted to HK$211 million, up by 23% as compared with the same period last year. Unaudited consolidated net profit after taxation of the Group amounted to HK$87.5 million, which was in line with that for the corresponding period in 2023. Earnings per share amounted to HK$0.25. An interim dividend of HK10 cents per share was declared for FY2024.

(21 August 2024, Hong Kong) - Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 0050) announced interim results today for the six months ended 30 June 2024. Period Under Review The unaudited consolidated net profit after taxation of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2024 amounted to HK$87.5 million, which was in line with that for the corresponding period in 2023. Earnings per share was HK$0.25, which was the same as the figure over the corresponding period of last year. Excluding the fair value change of the investment properties, the Group's underlying profit attributable to shareholders for the period under review was HK$85.5 million, representing an increase of 28% from the same period last year. The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of HK10 cents per share (2023: interim dividend of HK10 cents per share) in respect of the year ending 31 December 2024. The interim dividend will be paid on Friday, 27 September 2024 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members at the close of business on Thursday, 12 September 2024. Property Development and Investment Operations The gross rental income during the period under review arising from the shops and commercial arcades

of the Group amounted to HK$63 million, an increase of 6% as compared with the same period last

year. At the end of the reporting period, the commercial arcades of Shining Heights, The Spectacle and

Metro6 were fully let, and the occupancy rates of Green Code Plaza and Metro Harbour Plaza were

72% and 95% respectively. The increase in gross rental income and change of the occupancy rates were

mainly attributed to the change in tenant mix. The Royale (8 Castle Peak Road - Castle Peak Bay, Tuen Mun) Joint Venture Development Project During the first half of 2024, two residential units were sold. The remaining residential units and car

parking spaces will be offered for sale. The Symphonie (280 Tung Chau Street, Cheung Sha Wan) Redevelopment Project The Group's redevelopment project "The Symphonie'' in Cheung Sha Wan provides a residential gross

floor area of about 100,698 square feet. The certificate of compliance was obtained in November last

year. The interior fitting-out works are basically completed. Preparations for strata sale or rent will

soon be in place. Due to the strong demand in the rental market in Hong Kong, rental yield rates have increased. Some units may be used for rental purposes to increase the Group's regular income. Ferry, Shipyard and Related Operations During the period under review, the Ferry, Shipyard and Related Operations recorded a deficit of HK$3 million, a decrease of 23% as compared to the deficit in the same period last year. This was mainly due to the increase in fare for operating the "North Point - Kwun Tong'' dangerous goods vehicular ferry service since 28 January 2024 approved by the Transport Department, as well as the sustained recovery of Hong Kong's tourism industry, which has helped to boost Harbour Cruise - Bauhinia business. Healthcare, Medical Aesthetic and Beauty Services The number of customers of the "AMOUR'' medical aesthetic clinic located at Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui, with a floor area of about 12,000 square feet, has increased continuously since its opening. For the six months ended 30 June 2024, the turnover had increased by 280% compared with the same period last year. As at 30 June 2024, HK$12 million was recorded as payments received for prepaid packages, which in accordance with standard accounting practices had not been included in the income statement of the period under review. The Group is gradually expanding its medical specialties businesses. In addition to collaborating with ICON, an international cancer care medical group, to set up a cancer centre at H Zentre in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Group has also established in the same building the "Total HealthCare Specialists Centre'', which provides specialised services in cardiology, surgery, orthopedics, plastic surgery, rheumatology and urology. The performance has been steadily on the rise and net profits have continued to be recorded during the period under review. During the period under review, the Group launched its pain treatment business and provided services at Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui and Metro Harbour Plaza in Tai Kok Tsui respectively. The Group introduced advanced medical equipment in conjunction with professional registered chiropractors and sports therapists, to design personalised treatment plans for pain-suffering patients, which services were well received. Prospects It is expected that the rental income from shops and commercial arcades together with bank interest income will continue to be the major sources of revenue of the Group in the second half of the year. Mr. Gabriel Lee, General Manager of Hong Kong Ferry, said, "Over the past decades, the Group has successfully transformed itself from a ferry and shipyard focused business into an integrated conglomerate. Moving forward, the Group will remain committed to supporting our communities by always "Putting people first" across our diversified development, seizing each opportunity to guard the health and wellbeing, and strive to fulfill its responsibilities and commitments for social development." For more details, please refer to the 2024 interim results announcement on the Company website at www.hkf.com and the HKEX News website at www.hkexnews.hk. -End- About Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited Established in 1923, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited in additional to its ferry business, is principally engaged in property development and investment, and to maximize the potential of its land resources, and to share synergies with Henderson Land Group. Since 2022, the Group has expanded and diversified into medical, aesthetic, healthcare services and products, and is committed to providing the most professional, safe and effective services to the public. For further information, please contact: Karen Chui / Josephine Wu Tel: (852) 2159 7719 / 2159 7714 Fax: (852) 3568 8941 Email: ir@hkf.com 21/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



