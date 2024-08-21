Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
21.08.2024 06:42 Uhr
Nuix and Atturra harness enhanced AI technologies from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to drive 10x faster processing

SYDNEY, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuix, a leading provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, announced today an initiative, co-developed with Advisory and IT Solutions company Atturra and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), that enabled them to accelerate AI workloads on their Neo software platform.


Nuix and Atturra are seeing increasing demand from governments and corporations of all sizes that are facing more regulatory pressures and tighter deadlines. These organizations are being asked to analyse large amounts of unstructured data through information requests and various fraud investigations. Being able to provide AI enrichment would significantly help their teams be more productive and get the answers they need faster and with more accuracy.

Nuix and Atturra conducted an initiative, running Nuix's AI Neo software platform on HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen11 servers with NVIDIA GPU's. The results showed that AI workloads analysing text, chat messages, emails, images and video and other unstructured data ran 10x faster than previous Nuix benchmarks on CPU's. This breakthrough is an exciting development for Nuix and Atturra's clients, supercharging their investigations and helping overcome data challenges.

Sharing the importance of this innovation, Nuix Chief Customer Strategy & Innovation Officer, Oliver Harvey said, "This is a transformative development for our Nuix Neo platform. When we created Neo, we wanted to create a platform that was 10 times faster and synchronised all our leading capability. Now in conjunction with Atturra's services and HPE's infrastructure, we bring this vision to life, helping to supercharge the speed and accuracy of critical data projects, improving the productivity of all involved."

Stephen Kowal, CEO of Atturra, shared, "Nuix has always led the industry globally in processing and analysing messy and unstructured data. Through our work with HPE, we are thrilled to be able to bring the infrastructure and services, supporting AI workloads and unlock faster analysis for more shared clients".

Chris Weber, Vice President HPE South Pacific said "The data and computational demands of AI require a fundamentally different approach to technology that addresses the unique needs of these types of workloads. As part of NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE, HPE ProLiant servers are built to accelerate AI-powered enterprises, whilst optimizing performance and cost, and we are pleased to help Nuix and Atturra's customers across the globe leverage AI solutions to grow their businesses."

Full release: https://www.nuix.com/news/nuix-and-atturra-harness-enhanced-ai-technologies-hewlett-packard-enterprise-drive-10x-faster

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420512/Nuix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuix-and-atturra-harness-enhanced-ai-technologies-from-hewlett-packard-enterprise-to-drive-10x-faster-processing-302227190.html

