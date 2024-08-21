New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - iDeals announces the launch of its redesigned board management solution - iDeals Board.

iDeals Board

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/219871_c7accb5274303af8_001full.jpg

With user-friendliness and productivity in mind, iDeals Board helps streamline board management and reduces meeting costs. By launching iDeals Board, the company is providing businesses with an effective and secure solution that saves board meeting preparation time and reduces costs associated with board management.

Key features of iDeals Board are:

Swift agenda builder. Users can easily set up a meeting agenda on a single page with titles, descriptions, external links, drag-and-drop document upload, and the ability to add voting motions. Plus, any previously created data will never be lost, since it's auto-saved when entered.





Superior meetings. iDeals Board enhances the efficiency of conducting board meetings by offering a unified system that enables real-time notes-taking and capture of voting results.





Minutes on autopilot. iDeals Board makes meeting minutes creation and approval a breeze thanks to the ready-to-use templates along with the e-sign, voting, and annotations functionality. Meeting minutes are generated based on the agenda.





Engagement tracker. Secretaries get reminders of their key tasks and can easily track completion. In addition, board members can benefit from the reading assistant functionality that shows what percentage of a particular document a board member has already reviewed.





Streamlined voting. iDeals Board enables casting votes in real time across different platforms. Corporate secretaries can cast votes on behalf of board members or cast "vote for all" members, in case of unanimous decisions.





Secure file repository with global search. All the corporate documentation is securely stored in the cloud, easily available when needed. The global search functionality helps users find any information across all stored data in the board portal repository, regardless of file format. This includes files attached to agenda items.

iDeals Board offers an integrated solution for boards to stay efficient while reducing time on documentation preparation and distribution - automating the meeting process, and helping to track participants' engagement.

iDeals Board is available for iOS, Windows, Linux, Android, and macOS.

About iDeals:

iDeals Solutions is a global provider of secure business collaboration software. iDeals virtual data room product offers a secure and easy-to-use cloud-based environment for storing and sharing critical business documents.

Since 2008, the company has introduced several market solutions, becoming the fastest-growing provider in its industry, with more than 1 million users globally. iDeals' mission is to create more prosperity in the world by accelerating high-stake business decisions, which reflects their operations and customer-oriented approach.

It provides intuitive platforms, transparent pricing, and impeccable customer care to the legal, financial, investment, healthcare, technology, energy, and corporate industries.

Contact information

In case you want to learn more about the iDeals products or have a sales, support, or billing request, follow the https://www.idealsvdr.com/contacts/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219871

SOURCE: PRNews OU