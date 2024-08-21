Dr. Tony Chan Carusone addresses the transformational role played by chiplets in enabling the accelerated bandwidth demands of artificial intelligence

Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure, announces its CTO, Dr. Tony Chan Carusone, will deliver a keynote address on chiplets and connectivity for AI systems to the IEEE Hot Interconnects symposium.

Now in its 31st year, the symposium will focus on the explosion of AI and workloads related to machine and deep learning, with insight into interconnection networks that alleviate bottlenecks as AI models double in size every four months.

Taking place from August 21 23, the event will highlight that as AI models grow, back-end GPU networks must expand beyond the confines of the rack. Given this premise, the question becomes: How can optical interconnects be engineered to transmit over tens of meters and at speeds of 10Tb/s, with data transfer rates doubling every two years?

In his presentation entitled "Connectivity for AI Everywhere: The Role of Chiplets", Dr. Tony Chan Carusone will examine how chiplet-based architectures are enabling companies to reduce costs and time-to-market to meet the accelerated demands of AI infrastructure, addressing inter-die communication and high-speed optical connectivity.

Dr. Tony Chan Carusone's presentation will take place on August 21 and is one of three keynotes at the seminar, alongside Meta's Principal Research Scientist and NeuralFabric's CTO. Last year's keynotes were delivered by AMD, Lightmatter and Nvidia.

"It is a very prestigious honor to deliver a keynote at this symposium, especially now evolutions in optical interconnects are among the most critical in enabling AI systems to continue their pace of acceleration," said Dr. Tony Chan Carusone. "The shift from monolithic SoCs to chiplet-based architectures will prove essential in enabling this evolution. This brings several benefits, not just in terms of time-to-market, but power and cost too. But, the good news is that this move is backed by a strong ecosystem of vendors, open standards, tools, interconnect protocols and manufacturing partners."

Dr. Tony Chan Carusone's keynote, 'Connectivity for AI Everywhere: The Role of Chiplets', takes place August 21 ,1 p.m. PDST. For further information https://hoti.org/event/ai_everywhere

For more information on Alphawave Semi visit https://awavesemi.com.

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centres, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

Alphawave Semi and the Alphawave Semi logo are trademarks of Alphawave IP Group plc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240820536237/en/

Contacts:

Claudia Cano-Manuel

Grand Bridges Marketing Limited

press@awavesemi.com

+44 7562 182327