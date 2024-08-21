Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
Frankfurt
20.08.24
08:10 Uhr
0,128 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1310,15108:24
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Base Resources Limited - FIRB approval received for Energy Fuels combination

Base Resources Limited - FIRB approval received for Energy Fuels combination

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

AIM and Media Release

21 August 2024

Base Resources Limited
FIRB approval received for Energy Fuels combination

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that Energy Fuels Inc. has received written confirmation from the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) that the Australian Commonwealth Government has no objection to the scheme of arrangement to effect the Company's proposed combination with Energy Fuels Inc. (Scheme) under the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (Cth).

As a result, the condition precedent to the Scheme relating to FIRB approval has been satisfied. The only remaining regulatory approval condition precedent to implementation of the Scheme concerns an application to the Malagasy Competition Council, which remains under review.

The Scheme also remains subject to certain customary conditions precedent, including approval of the Scheme by Base Resources' shareholders at the Scheme meeting to be held on 5 September 2024 and approval of the Federal Court of Australia.

If Base Resources shareholders or depositary interest holders have any questions in relation to the Scheme, they should contact the Base Resources Scheme information line on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) and +61 3 9938 4380 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Sodali & Co

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.