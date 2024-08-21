Base Resources Limited - FIRB approval received for Energy Fuels combination

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

AIM and Media Release

21 August 2024

Base Resources Limited

FIRB approval received for Energy Fuels combination

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that Energy Fuels Inc. has received written confirmation from the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) that the Australian Commonwealth Government has no objection to the scheme of arrangement to effect the Company's proposed combination with Energy Fuels Inc. (Scheme) under the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (Cth).

As a result, the condition precedent to the Scheme relating to FIRB approval has been satisfied. The only remaining regulatory approval condition precedent to implementation of the Scheme concerns an application to the Malagasy Competition Council, which remains under review.

The Scheme also remains subject to certain customary conditions precedent, including approval of the Scheme by Base Resources' shareholders at the Scheme meeting to be held on 5 September 2024 and approval of the Federal Court of Australia.

If Base Resources shareholders or depositary interest holders have any questions in relation to the Scheme, they should contact the Base Resources Scheme information line on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) and +61 3 9938 4380 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations UK Media Relations Sodali & Co Tavistock Communications Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Tel: +61 8 6160 4900 Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au .

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity Limited

James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800