21-Aug-2024 / 07:11 GMT/BST

21st Aug 2024 JPJ: SND ISIN: GB00BJN54579 Sondrel (Holdings) PLC ("Sondrel" or "the Company") Shares now trading on JP Jenkins London, UK, 21st Aug 2024 - Sondrel (Holdings) PLC (JPJ: SND), Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, complex digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs. Sondrel (Holdings) PLC is based at Sondrel House Theale Lakes Business Park, Moulden Way, Sulhamstead, Reading, RG7 4GB and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 07275279.

An application will be made to the Registrar of Companies for Sondrel to be re-registered as a private company limited by shares with the name of Sondrel (Holdings) Limited (the Re-registration). The Re-registration will take effect when the Registrar of Companies issues a certificate of incorporation on Re-registration, which is anticipated to take place by 30 September 2024. Sondrel designs and supplies higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta's (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars. Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, China, India and Morocco. JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BJN54579), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/company/sondrel-holdings/). Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins commented: "We would like to offer a warm welcome to Sondrel and their shareholders. We look forward to working with the team as the company embarks on a journey of being an unquoted company ensuring a liquidity solution has been provided to their shareholders and prospective investors." For further information, please contact: Sondrel (Holdings) PLC Via Burson Buchanan JP Jenkins Ltd Veronika Oswald / Mason Doick Tel. +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Tel. +44 (0) 207 469 0937





