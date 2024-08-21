Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
21.08.2024 08:34 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

COFICERT: Tanmeyah Signs Certification Agreement with COFICERT France to obtain AML 30000 Certification

DJ COFICERT: Tanmeyah Signs Certification Agreement with COFICERT France to obtain AML 30000 Certification 

COFICERT 
COFICERT: Tanmeyah Signs Certification Agreement with COFICERT France to obtain AML 30000 Certification 
21-Aug-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
Paris, Cairo, August 2024, 8 A.M. 
 
 
Tanmeyah Signs Certification Agreement with COFICERT France to obtain AML 30000 Certification 
 
Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA) and a leading provider of financial services in Egypt with a 
concerted focus on micro and small enterprise segments, has entered a strategic certification agreement with COFICERT 
France to attain the prestigious AML 30000 certification. International certification standard, AML 30000 represents 
the pinnacle of anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) compliance. It also serves as a 
valuable complement to government regulation, fostering a more secure and resilient financial ecosystem both 
domestically and internationally. With the backing of the International Group for Sustainable Finance (IGSF), this 
agreement will enable Tanmeyah to solidify its position in the microfinance sector in the region. This milestone will 
not only enhance Tanmeyah's robust AML/CTF framework but also reinforce its commitment to ethical and responsible 
financial practices. 
Microfinance institutions serve as vital bridges between the private sector and civil society, empowering individuals 
and communities through financial inclusion. By providing access to essential financial services, microfinance 
institutions contribute significantly to poverty reduction. Given their role in fostering economic development, it is 
imperative that MFIs implement robust anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) measures. The 
unique operational context of microfinance institutions, characterized by geographical and economic factors, exposes 
them to heightened AML/CFT risks. To mitigate these challenges, they must fully comply with the stringent regulations 
imposed on all financial service providers. 
Jinu Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tanmeyah, highlighted the significance of this 
initiative. "Our commitment to the highest AML standards is more than a regulatory requirement; it is crucial for 
strengthening our credibility, managing risks effectively, and ensuring regulatory compliance. By adhering to stringent 
AML practices, we will continue to build trust with our clients, investors, and regulatory bodies. Additionally, we 
will protect the vulnerable individuals we serve, preventing exploitation and upholding the highest ethical standards 
in our operations. Implementing robust AML measures is essential for our growth and enhancing our impact in the 
microfinance sector" said Johnson. 
" Tanmeyah's enrollment in the AML 30000 certification process is commendable and inspiring for the entire financial 
sector," said Cristian Mocanu, Secretary-General of COFICERT. "If compliancy will be revealed during the evaluation 
process, Tanmeyah will be granted a three-year certificate of conformity (subject to annual follow-up evaluations), 
allowing it to join the ranks of certified institutions committed to best AML/CTF practices, and to set a strong 
example for other NBFIs in Egypt and the region". 
COFICERT is a globally recognized French certification body with a strong track record in financial and non-financial 
standards. Operating in nearly 40 countries across three continents, COFICERT collaborates closely with international 
certification and standardization organizations. Their team of experts in governance, financial crime, and sustainable 
finance ensures rigorous certification processes. COFICERT offers certifications in key areas such as good financial 
governance (MSI 20000), social responsibility (ESG 1000), anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML 
30000), and anti-corruption (ISO 37001). 
ABOUT 
Tanmeyah is one of Egypt's leading providers of financial services with a concerted focus on the micro and small 
enterprise segments. Founded in 2009 and acquired by EFG Holding in 2016, Tanmeyah quickly became Egypt's pioneer in 
responsible financing for lower-income enterprise owners with limited access to capital. Tanmeyah's loans for this 
crucial population segment enable small entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses and support their surrounding 
communities. Tanmeyah directs its financing towards high-demand areas and individuals through branches in the heart of 
its communities, mainly in the Delta and Upper Egypt. It also offers products and services that complement the diverse 
needs of small businesses, such as individual lending for women and light vehicle loans. The company seeks to fuel 
economic growth, provide pathways out of poverty, and improve local living standards. 
Tanmeyah has issued around three million financing facilities of various types and sizes. It currently serves nearly 
30,000 new clients monthly through its network of over 305 branches and approx.-5,000 employees in 25 governorates. 
Learn more about us at www.tanmeyah.com 
 
COFICERT is a French certification body, specialized in financial and non-financial certifications, operating in nearly 
40 countries over three continents. COFICERT operates historically with and alongside international certification and 
standardization bodies. The organization brings together experts in governance, financial crime and sustainable 
finance. COFICERT certifies on the following topics: good financial governance (MSI 20000), social responsibility (ESG 
1000), the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML 30000) and the fight against corruption 
(ISO 37001). 
The AML 30000 Standard (AML for Anti-Money Laundering - index 30000) is the international standard dedicated to the 
fight against money laundering, the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (AML/ 
CFT); intended for financial institutions and certain non-financial businesses and professions, designated as "subject 
persons" by the FATF. Certification to the AML 30000 Standard aims to protect and reassure the various stakeholders 
against the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing. The standard is governed internationally by the IGSF 
(International Group for Sustainable Finance). 
 
TANMEYAH                COFICERT          AELIUM - Financial Communication 
Press Contact 
                    Press Contact        Press Contact 
Tanmeyah Corporate Communications Team 
                    Joan Khattar        Solène KENNIS 
PublicRelations@efghldg.com 
                    +33 (0)1 40 17 05 22    +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65 
 
                    joan.khattar@coficert.org  skennis@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[HN1]Add COFICERT France's logo

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: ENG. Tanmeyah Coficert AML 30000 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     COFICERT 
         3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
         75016 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 40 17 05 22 
Internet:    https://www.coficert.org/ 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1971803 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1971803 21-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1971803&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.