New PubNub SDKs provide real-time chat, engagement, and monetization features to Unreal and Unity developers

With PubNub's new Unreal and Unity SDKs, game developers can quickly add real-time player and community experiences to their PC, console, and mobile games.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub , the leading platform for building, managing, and monetizing real-time apps, has announced the launch of three powerful new SDKs: the Unreal SDK , Unreal Chat SDK , and Unity Chat SDK . These releases will be available for preview at Gamescom 2024, 21-23 August in Cologne, Germany.

Bringing the Power of PubNub to Unreal Engine

PubNub's Unreal SDK is a game-changer for developers using the Unreal Engine, allowing them to easily create interactive real-time experiences that drive player engagement and retention. This SDK provides access to PubNub's robust real-time platform-a single solution providing all the building blocks for creating interactive features, as well as PubNub Illuminate, a real-time decisioning and analytics solution that lets product managers observe and affect game dynamics as they happen. Features include:

In-game and lobby chat

Leaderboards, scoring systems, and challenges

Friend, party, guild, clan, and alliance lists

Matchmaking

Multiplayer sync

In-game auctions

Player trading

Game balancing and live, targeted experiments

Triggered game actions and promotions

Elevating In-Game Communication with Chat SDKs for Unreal and Unity

The Unreal and Unity Chat SDKs simplify the creation of custom chat experiences by including built-in features that integrate seamlessly with a game's UI. The new SDKs also integrate with PubNub's BizOps Workspace which provides no-code tools to easily moderate and manage chat. Key features include:

Send and receive messages, emojis, links, and files

Forward, quote, or pin messages

Message Read receipts

Unread message count

Typing indicators

Users' last online status

@Mentions

Moderation

About PubNub

PubNub is a single platform to build, manage, and monetize real-time interactive experiences in any app, regardless of purpose, scale, or complexity. Founded in 2010, 2000+ companies including Pocket Gems, Beamable, Scopely, and Gameloft rely on PubNub to deliver a comprehensive set of core building blocks to easily build engaging live experiences that are secure, scalable, compliant, and engaging.

