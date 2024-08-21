Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
New PubNub SDKs provide real-time chat, engagement, and monetization features to Unreal and Unity developers

With PubNub's new Unreal and Unity SDKs, game developers can quickly add real-time player and community experiences to their PC, console, and mobile games.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub, the leading platform for building, managing, and monetizing real-time apps, has announced the launch of three powerful new SDKs: the Unreal SDK, Unreal Chat SDK, and Unity Chat SDK. These releases will be available for preview at Gamescom 2024, 21-23 August in Cologne, Germany.

PubNub Logo

Bringing the Power of PubNub to Unreal Engine

PubNub's Unreal SDK is a game-changer for developers using the Unreal Engine, allowing them to easily create interactive real-time experiences that drive player engagement and retention. This SDK provides access to PubNub's robust real-time platform-a single solution providing all the building blocks for creating interactive features, as well as PubNub Illuminate, a real-time decisioning and analytics solution that lets product managers observe and affect game dynamics as they happen. Features include:

  • In-game and lobby chat
  • Leaderboards, scoring systems, and challenges
  • Friend, party, guild, clan, and alliance lists
  • Matchmaking
  • Multiplayer sync
  • In-game auctions
  • Player trading
  • Game balancing and live, targeted experiments
  • Triggered game actions and promotions

Elevating In-Game Communication with Chat SDKs for Unreal and Unity

The Unreal and Unity Chat SDKs simplify the creation of custom chat experiences by including built-in features that integrate seamlessly with a game's UI. The new SDKs also integrate with PubNub's BizOps Workspace which provides no-code tools to easily moderate and manage chat. Key features include:

  • Send and receive messages, emojis, links, and files
  • Forward, quote, or pin messages
  • Message Read receipts
  • Unread message count
  • Typing indicators
  • Users' last online status
  • @Mentions
  • Moderation

About PubNub

PubNub is a single platform to build, manage, and monetize real-time interactive experiences in any app, regardless of purpose, scale, or complexity. Founded in 2010, 2000+ companies including Pocket Gems, Beamable, Scopely, and Gameloft rely on PubNub to deliver a comprehensive set of core building blocks to easily build engaging live experiences that are secure, scalable, compliant, and engaging.

For more information, visit us at: https://www.pubnub.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960824/PubNub_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-pubnub-sdks-provide-real-time-chat-engagement-and-monetization-features-to-unreal-and-unity-developers-302226580.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
