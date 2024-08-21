New PubNub SDKs provide real-time chat, engagement, and monetization features to Unreal and Unity developers

With PubNub's new Unreal and Unity SDKs, game developers can quickly add real-time player and community experiences to their PC, console, and mobile games.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub, the leading platform for building, managing, and monetizing real-time apps, has announced the launch of three powerful new SDKs: the Unreal SDK, Unreal Chat SDK, and Unity Chat SDK. These releases will be available for preview at Gamescom 2024, 21-23 August in Cologne, Germany.
Bringing the Power of PubNub to Unreal Engine
PubNub's Unreal SDK is a game-changer for developers using the Unreal Engine, allowing them to easily create interactive real-time experiences that drive player engagement and retention. This SDK provides access to PubNub's robust real-time platform-a single solution providing all the building blocks for creating interactive features, as well as PubNub Illuminate, a real-time decisioning and analytics solution that lets product managers observe and affect game dynamics as they happen. Features include:
- In-game and lobby chat
- Leaderboards, scoring systems, and challenges
- Friend, party, guild, clan, and alliance lists
- Matchmaking
- Multiplayer sync
- In-game auctions
- Player trading
- Game balancing and live, targeted experiments
- Triggered game actions and promotions
Elevating In-Game Communication with Chat SDKs for Unreal and Unity
The Unreal and Unity Chat SDKs simplify the creation of custom chat experiences by including built-in features that integrate seamlessly with a game's UI. The new SDKs also integrate with PubNub's BizOps Workspace which provides no-code tools to easily moderate and manage chat. Key features include:
- Send and receive messages, emojis, links, and files
- Forward, quote, or pin messages
- Message Read receipts
- Unread message count
- Typing indicators
- Users' last online status
- @Mentions
- Moderation
About PubNub
PubNub is a single platform to build, manage, and monetize real-time interactive experiences in any app, regardless of purpose, scale, or complexity. Founded in 2010, 2000+ companies including Pocket Gems, Beamable, Scopely, and Gameloft rely on PubNub to deliver a comprehensive set of core building blocks to easily build engaging live experiences that are secure, scalable, compliant, and engaging.
