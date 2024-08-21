Natron Energy says it will build a 24 GW sodium-ion battery factory in the US state of North Carolina, with an investment of $1. 4 billion. From pv magazine USA Natron Energy, a manufacturer of sodium-ion battery energy storage systems, said it will open a $1. 4 billion factory in North Carolina. The planned 24 GW facility in Edgecombe County will significantly boost its production capacity, increasing it by a factor of 40 once operational. Natron Energy said its batteries are the only UL-listed sodium-ion batteries on the market today. The batteries are expected to serve a wide range of use cases, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...