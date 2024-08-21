Scientists in the Emirates have developed a novel lightning mast layout that reportedly eliminates shading effect on PV panels. The proposed approach also addresses earth grid requirements under varying moisture conditions. A group of scientists at the University of Wollongong in Dubai has proposed a new approach to deploying direct lightning protection technology at sites hosting PV systems with an east-west orientation and with limited spacing between the panels. They explained that integrating direct lightning protection in this kind of solar array is difficult in terms of compliance with the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...