Researchers at the University of Sydney have achieved a 30% efficiency rating with a monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell and now have their sights set on a new target. From pv magazine Australia A team of University of Sydney researchers, led by the John Hooke Chair of Nanoscience Professor Anita Ho-Baillie, is now trying to push the energy conversion efficiency for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell to 40% after reaching the 30% mark. The Australian researchers achieved the milestone in July, becoming the first Australian team to join an elite group of just eight around the world ...

