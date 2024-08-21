Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 10:06 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure Unveils Next-Generation AB1000S/AB2000S Batteries with Enhanced Safety Features

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech company, is set to launch the new AB1000S and AB2000S battery packs. These innovative batteries feature an Aerosol Fire Suppression System to prevent fires, enhancing safety as part of the SolarFlow product line. The 'S' in their names stands for 'Safety'.


Innovative Safety and Storage with AB1000S/AB2000S Batteries

The brand new AB1000S/AB2000S are part of Zendure's SolarFlow product line and store the solar energy generated by balcony power plants. They have a storage capacity of 960 Wh (AB1000S) and 1,920 Wh (AB2000S). Up to four batteries can be connected together for a maximum storage capacity of 7,680 Wh, whereby AB1000S and AB2000S are compatible with each other.

The AB1000S/AB2000S batteries incorporate an intelligent aerosol fire suppression system. In the event of a fire, the aerosol fire suppression system detects overheating or technical defects like short circuits and automatically extinguishes the fire. Triggered at 160°C to 180°C, the solid aerosol agent turns to gas, releasing particles that contain the fire without harmful vapors.

Advanced Safety and Performance with SolarFlow Technology

Thanks to the anti-thermal-runaway technology, the SolarFlow system ensures that the AB1000S/AB2000S maintain optimal temperatures during operation, effectively preventing overheating incidents. Additionally, the system features an advanced PACK-level balancing algorithm that prioritizes charging for low-capacity battery cells, preventing over-discharge and overcharging. This ensures balanced charge-discharge cycles across all cells and significantly extends battery lifespan.

AB1000S and AB2000S also feature Battery Management System (BMS) that continuously monitors and optimizes battery performance. This intelligent system ensures safe and stable operation by protecting against potential issues such as overheating, overcurrent, short circuits, overvoltage, and overloading.

Key features of AB1000S/AB2000S at a glance:

  • The first solar storage batteries with built-in aerosol fire suppression
  • Intelligent Anti-Thermal-Runaway Tech prevents overheating incidents
  • PACK-level balancing algorithm prioritizes low-capacity cell charging, preventing over-discharge and overcharging
  • Advanced Battery Management System(BMS)
  • The innovative battery self-heating technology enables charging capability at -20°C in winter

About Zendure
Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

Contact:
Chris Patrick
chris.qiu@zendure.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486342/Zendure_Unveils_Next_Generation_AB1000S_AB2000S_Batteries_with_Enhanced_Safety_Features.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440958/Zendure_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-unveils-next-generation-ab1000sab2000s-batteries-with-enhanced-safety-features-302227284.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.