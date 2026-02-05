Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure Teases Evolved Next-Generation SolarFlow Series - AI-Powered Plug-in Solar Storage Redefined

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, the global pioneer of Plug-in HEMS, is thrilled to preview the evolved next generation of its acclaimed SolarFlow series: the SolarFlow 2400 Pro, SolarFlow 2400 AC+, and SolarFlow 1600 AC+.

Building on the success of its plug-in solar solutions, Zendure introduces groundbreaking advancements designed to maximize energy independence, slash electricity costs, and seamlessly integrate with modern smart homes.

These evolved models deliver even greater self-consumption, potential savings of around €2,000 annually for rooftop PV owners, and simplified plug-and-play installation (professional setup recommended for systems over 800W).

Key highlights of the new generation include:

Powerful Performance : Up to 2400W bidirectional AC power, total output reaching 4800W, and support up to 3200W for reliable backup during outages.

: Up to 2400W bidirectional AC power, total output reaching 4800W, and support up to 3200W for reliable backup during outages. ZENKI Mode : Revolutionary AI-driven prediction and planning that intelligently optimizes charging and discharging based on weather forecasts, household consumption patterns, and dynamic electricity tariffs.

: Revolutionary AI-driven prediction and planning that intelligently optimizes charging and discharging based on weather forecasts, household consumption patterns, and dynamic electricity tariffs. ZenGuard : Multi-layered safety architecture with predictive protection, active maintenance, and enhanced fire suppression for ultimate peace of mind.

: Multi-layered safety architecture with predictive protection, active maintenance, and enhanced fire suppression for ultimate peace of mind. HEMS 2.0 : Upgraded home energy management for effortless compatibility with existing PV systems, heat pumps, EV chargers (including Tesla), and high-power appliances.

: Upgraded home energy management for effortless compatibility with existing PV systems, heat pumps, EV chargers (including Tesla), and high-power appliances. Flexible Expansion: Scalable LiFePO4 battery storage from 1.92-2.4 kWh base units, expandable up to 16.8 kWh, with an IP65 weatherproof design and a 10-year warranty.

The next-generation SolarFlow series will be available soon, with exclusive launch offers including significant discounts and bonus PV panel sets for early adopters.

Stay tuned for the full unveiling and pre-order details.

About Zendure

Zendure is the global pioneer of plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

