Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
20.08.2024 19:06 Uhr
Sonor Investments Limited Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

6 months ended June 30 3 months ended June 30
2024 2023 2024 2023
$000 $000 $000 $000
Revenue669 958 55 376
Net Income322 700 (160) 281


Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, stated that as at June 30, 2024 the Company's assets totalled $69.8 million. These assets included $21.9 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in a private investment, $12.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company realized a $253,000 capital gain on the sale of investments compared to $10,000 in capital losses during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.

Sonor Investments Limited is an investment corporation located in Toronto, Canada. The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on The TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


