Lottery.com Inc.: Lottery.com Finalizes Agreement Terms for S&MI Ltd Acquisition

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) ("Lottery.com" or the "Company"), a leading online lottery services provider, is pleased announce it has finalized terms for the acquisition of S&MI Ltd. ("S&MI"), the innovative technology company behind the current Sports.com brand and app. The total acquisition price is to be satisfied with equity of common stock in Lottery.com priced at $3.00 per share.



The acquisition of S&MI significantly enhances the long-term value of the Sports.com brand, unlocking substantial growth opportunities in key target markets, including the Middle East and North Africa. This acquisition will further strengthen Sports.com's global profile and future prospects, solidifying its position as a leading force in the industry.

The acquisition is scheduled for completion on September 1, 2024. Following the successful completion of the acquisition, S&MI Ltd will be renamed Sports.com Media Ltd. At that time, Lottery.com intends to appoint Marc Bircham to the board of directors of S&MI, bringing his extensive experience in football and sports management to Lottery.com's newest subsidiary.

Marc is a respected figure in the world of soccer in the UK, Canada and the USA, known for both his playing career and his managerial roles. Bircham started his professional career at Millwall FC before moving to Queens Park Rangers FC (QPR), where he became a fan favourite. After hanging up his boots, Bircham transitioned into coaching and management, taking on roles at QPR, Chicago Fire, and Millwall, among others. His deep understanding of the game and his experience in football operations make him an invaluable addition to the Sports.com Media Ltd leadership team.

Clickshakers Partnership

S&MI continues to expand its global reach. Recently, S&MI entered into a partnership with Clickshakers, which recently launched in Singapore with the leading telecommunications company, Singtel. Sports.com will be the beneficiary of that partnership post-completion of the acquisition. Additionally, Clickshakers' white-labeled service is in the final stages of approval to launch in the UK, partnering with leading telcos to cover the full network nationally. Expansion plans also include France, where the service is set to launch with Orange, SFR, and Bouygues Telecom, further broadening its platform and content offerings.

Majed Al Sorour, President of Sports.com and formerly CEO of Golf Saudi, Managing Director of LIV Golf, and Board Member & Director of Newcastle United Football Club, said:

"The acquisition of S&MI Ltd represents a pivotal step in our journey to become a global leader in digital sports entertainment. With S&MI's cutting-edge platform and app, Sports.com is well positioned to deliver unparalleled experiences to sports fans worldwide. We are particularly excited about the synergies this acquisition brings as we continue to innovate and expand our reach into new markets. The addition of Marc Bircham to our board underscores our commitment to bringing in top-tier talent to drive our vision."

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, added:

"The acquisition of S&MI Ltd is an excellent fit for the Sports.com brand. It enables Sports.com to leverage S&MI's advanced platform and app, which will accelerate our growth and enhance our offerings. We look forward to appointing Marc Bircham to the board of S&MI upon completion of the acquisition. Marc's deep expertise in football and his passion for sports will be invaluable as we expand the Sports.com platform and solidify our position as a leader in digital sports entertainment. Sports.com has enormous potential, and the team is focused on expanding our reach and acquiring top-tier content. The Clickshakers deal is a prime example of our commitment to this strategy."

Marc Bircham, Director at Sports.com, said:

"The acquisition will mark the beginning of an exciting new era in sports entertainment. Our targeted initiatives in motorsports, sim racing, and football will deliver content that not only captivates but also sets new standards in fan engagement. We're not just transforming the way fans watch sports; we're elevating the entire experience to a new level of immersion and interaction."

