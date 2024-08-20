Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) ("Fountain" or the "Company") would like to announce its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2/24").



Highlights from three months ended June 30, 2024:

NAV of $5.73 million ($0.09/share) at June 30, 2024 compared to $6.22 million ($0.10/share) at March 31, 2024, representing a 10% decrease on a quarter over quarter per share basis. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities;

Net comprehensive losses of $0.49 million compared to net comprehensive losses of $0.70 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (" Q2/23 ");

"); Total losses from investment activity was $0.27 million compared to losses of $0.53 million for Q2/23;

Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $0.17 million compared to net realized losses of $1.56 million for Q2/23;

Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $0.44 million compared to net unrealized gains of $1.03 million for Q2/23;

Total expenses of $0.22 million compared to $0.17 million for Q2/23; and

Operating expenses of $0.22 million compared to $0.19 million for Q2/23.



Highlights from six months ended June 30, 2024:

NAV of $5.73 million ($0.09 per share) at June 30, 2024 compared to $6.66 million ($0.11 per share) at December 31, 2023, representing a 16% decrease year to date on a per share basis. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities;

Net comprehensive loss of $0.95 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net comprehensive loss of $0.88 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023;

Total loss from investment activity was $0.54 million compared to total loss of $0.50 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023;

Net realized losses on the sale of portfolio investments of $0.14 million compared to net realized losses of $1.47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023;

Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $0.41 million compared to net unrealized gains of $0.97 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023;

Total expenses of $0.40 million, which included $0.01 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $0.39 million for the six months ended Juen 30, 2023 which included $0.05 of stock-based compensation; and

Operating expenses of $0.39 million compared to $0.38 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.



During Q2/24, the Company realized $0.17 million in gains on the sale of non-core portfolio investments. The company saw a decline in its portfolio of publicly traded companies led to a net unrealized loss during Q2/24.

The Company continued to maintain low operating expenses in Q2/24, which helped reduce the net comprehensive loss of the Company. As at June 30, 2024, the Company's net assets were valued at $5.73 million or $0.09 per share compared to $6.66 million or $0.11 per share at December 31, 2023.

"During Q2/24, Fountain was able to realize gains on the sale of its non-core portfolio investments while continuing to focus on its growth-oriented goals by realigning its investment portfolio for new opportunities." said Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain.

A full set of the Q2 2024 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR+.

Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Fountain Asset Corp. would like to report that its board of directors has approved the settlement of $127,500 of debt through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company would issue 2,550,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share to a certain creditor of the Company, who is also an officer of Fountain (the "Creditor").

The issuance of Shares to the Creditor is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the receipt of applicable shareholder approval. As an insider will be participating in the Debt Settlement, it is consider to be a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101"). All of the independent directors of the Company, acting in good faith, considered the transactions and determined that the fair market value of the securities being issued to the insider and the consideration being paid is reasonable. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholders approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5 (a) and 5.7(1) (a)

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

