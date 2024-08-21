China's Shenzhen Stock Exchange has terminated Das Solar's initial public offering (IPO) application in response to the withdrawal of its sponsor, Sinolink Securities. The decision ends Das Solar's eight-month bid to go public. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has rejected Das Solar's planned IPO because its sponsor, Sinolink Securities, has withdrawn from the Chinese company's eight-month effort to list its shares. Das Solar, founded in 2018 by Liu Yong - a graduate of the University of Science and Technology of China, with a background in semiconductor manufacturing at SMIC - has faced significant ...

