Keywords Studios Inspires New Talent to Explore Community Management in the Video Games Industry

Keywords Studios, a global leader in video game development services, announced a new initiative to address the growing demand for skilled community managers within the industry. The company is actively seeking and nurturing fresh talent to join its ranks and shape the future of player engagement.

Community managers play a pivotal role in building and maintaining strong relationships between game developers and players. As the face of a game to its community, they are responsible for encouraging engagement, managing online reputation, and providing valuable feedback to development teams.

To support aspiring community managers, Keywords Studios is offering guidance on essential skills and experience. A strong understanding of the gaming industry, excellent communication and interpersonal abilities, and a passion for connecting with people are key attributes for success in this role. While formal qualifications are not always required, a background in marketing, communications, or psychology can be beneficial.

"Hands-on experience is crucial for aspiring community managers," said James Gallagher, Head of Community Management at Keywords Studios. "Getting involved in online gaming communities, whether it's participating in forums, contributing to discussions on platforms like Discord or Reddit, or even creating your own community, is invaluable. It's about making your mark and gaining practical experience."

Keywords Studios is committed to creating a supportive environment for community managers to thrive. The company offers a range of development programs, mentorship opportunities, and exposure to a diverse portfolio of games.

You can view more information at https://www.keywordsstudios.com/en/jobs-in-video-game-support/.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios is an international provider of creative and technology-enabled solutions to the global video games and entertainment industries. Established in 1998, and now with over 70 facilities in 26 countries strategically located in Asia, Australia, the Americas, and Europe, it provides services across the entire content development life cycle through its Create, Globalize and Engage service lines to a large blue-chip client base across the globe.

