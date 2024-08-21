Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024

WKN: A2QGTX | ISIN: SE0014808853 | Ticker-Symbol: 62W
Frankfurt
21.08.24
08:16 Uhr
1,300 Euro
+0,030
+2,36 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
21.08.2024 12:10 Uhr
104 Leser

(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On August 8, 2024, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an
application from Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) (the "Company") to delist the
Company's shares and preference shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market,
conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to
implement a merger plan between the Company and ALM Equity AB (publ). 

Today, on August 21, 2024, the Swedish Companies Registration Office granted
the companies concerned authorization to implement the merger plan in question. 

Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares
and preference shares of Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) will be August 23,
2024. 



Short name:   NYTTO    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014808853
----------------------------
Order book ID: 206281   
----------------------------



Short name:   NYTTO PREF 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014808861
----------------------------
Order book ID: 206282   
----------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
