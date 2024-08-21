Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On August 8, 2024, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an application from Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares and preference shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement a merger plan between the Company and ALM Equity AB (publ). Today, on August 21, 2024, the Swedish Companies Registration Office granted the companies concerned authorization to implement the merger plan in question. Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares and preference shares of Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) will be August 23, 2024. Short name: NYTTO ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014808853 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 206281 ---------------------------- Short name: NYTTO PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014808861 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 206282 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB