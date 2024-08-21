Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: A2DJ8Y | ISIN: CA4105841064
Tradegate
21.08.24
09:28 Uhr
0,384 Euro
+0,004
+1,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.08.2024 12:38 Uhr
Hannan Metals Ltd.: Hannan Provides Update on Engagement of Resource Stock Digest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSX.V:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has requested the Company terminate the service agreement (the "Agreement") with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") of Round Rock, Texas, that was previously announced by the Company on July 18, 2024.

In accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities ("Policy 3.4") of the Exchange, and Exchange bulletin dated April 10th 2024, the Company made a submission to the Exchange on July 19, 2024, seeking the approval of the Agreement. The Exchange, however, has deemed that the engagement of RSD, which required the upfront payment of US$125,000 for a 3-month marketing campaign is close in proximity to the closing of the Company's private placement on June 27, 2024, (the "Private Placement") and determined that the Company was paying for this marketing campaign with shares, which is contrary to Exchange policy. While the Company disagrees with this conclusion, it respects the Exchange's decision. The Company has made no payment to RSD pursuant to the Agreement and looks forward to working with the Exchange in obtaining positive outcomes of future Exchange filings in support of the Company's marketing efforts.

RSD is owned and operated by Gerardo Del Real and Nick Hodge, both of whom have participated in several of the Company's Private Placements and most recently purchased equity significantly in excess of the RSD contract fee. Both are long term shareholders and supporters of the Company.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSX.V:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is a natural resources and exploration company developing sustainable resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Latin America. Hannan is a top ten in-country explorer by area in Peru and has recently optioned a copper-porphyry project in Northern Chile.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Further Information
www.hannanmetals.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary,
+1 (604) 685 9316, info@hannanmetals.com

Forward Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; the Company's expectations regarding its mineral projects; market conditions, the preliminary nature of the Company's operations; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and, community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

SOURCE: Hannan Metals Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
