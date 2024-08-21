Unipart Group: Unipart Consultancy and Orbus Software partner to supercharge transformation with live digital blueprints of business environments

Unipart Consultancy will harness OrbusInfinity to support customers with the management of supply chain complexities and business transformation planning

OXFORD, England, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Consultancy, the supply chain solutions and performance improvement technology specialists and Orbus Software , a leading global provider of enterprise transformation software, are today launching a new partnership to bolster the transformation initiatives of Unipart customers with live digital blueprints to unlock supply chain visibility and digital simulation capabilities.

Unipart Consultancy has decades of experience working with businesses across multiple sectors, including Automotive, Rail, Healthcare, Technology, Consumer, Industrial and Aerospace and Defence, to unlock sustainable business transformation through training, engagement and operational excellence. Across a range of industry verticals, Unipart's customers face increasingly complex supply chains, typically made up of an array of internal and external moving parts. This causes difficulty in gaining visibility over - and measuring the impact of - transformation efforts.

Responding to these challenges, Unipart will leverage OrbusInfinity , Orbus Software's enterprise transformation platform, to address complexity with a 'digital blueprint' of organisations to guide transformation initiative success.

OrbusInfinity is a SaaS platform unifying strategy, architecture, process, and portfolio management to support enterprise transformation. Strategy, processes and data are organised in a single 'digital blueprint' that can span entire supply chains, as well as internal processes, for improved decision-making. Unipart Consultancy will also draw on the platform's simulation capabilities to test the impact of transformation before it's implemented to reduce the risk of unintended, negative consequences from change initiatives.

Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive Officer, said: "By combining the cloud innovation of Orbus Software with the operational excellence of Unipart Consultancy, customers gain a comprehensive solution that bridges the gap between strategy and execution. From regulated industries to government agencies, our joint offering enables organisations to navigate change smarter and faster, driving tangible results at every stage of the transformation journey."

Gareth Burton, Orbus Software Chief Executive Officer, said: "Organisations with complex supply chains critically need a centralised view of strategy and process to carry out enterprise transformation initiatives and drive operational efficiencies. Partnering with Unipart Consultancy will see more organisations benefit from supply chain effectiveness through digital blueprints and we're looking forward to seeing the progress that's going to be made."

Unipart consultants in the UK, US and Middle East will immediately begin supporting customers using OrbusInfinity under the new partnership.



