Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: A111QT | ISIN: US78573M1045 | Ticker-Symbol: 19S
Tradegate
19.08.24
21:01 Uhr
2,663 Euro
-0,002
-0,08 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
21.08.2024 12:54 Uhr
88 Leser
Emerging Travel Group Integrates with Sabre SynXis

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Travel Group, a global travel company operating the RateHawk, ZenHotels, and Roundtrip brands, has become a distribution partner of Sabre Hospitality, a leading software and technology provider. The partnership includes integration with Sabre's technology platform SynXis to provide incremental revenue opportunities to the hoteliers and streamline their connectivity and distribution processes.

Emerging Travel Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Emerging Travel Group)

With the new seamless connectivity, hoteliers can capitalize on the extensive distribution channels and global exposure offered by Emerging Travel Group's platforms. Among others, Emerging Travel Group provides hoteliers with access to the award-winning B2B platform RateHawk, which secures the distribution to more than 80,000 travel professionals, retail travel agents and API partners across 120 source markets. Access to RateHawk also encompasses RateHawk Premier, the bespoke concierge service catering to high-net-worth travelers seeking a personalized booking experience.

Simone Large, Emerging Travel Group's Head of Direct Supply, commented: "Emerging Travel Group has a comprehensive list of integrations, however, adding SynXis is pivotal in the development of our direct supply strategy and will help us increase our global coverage. By integrating with SynXis we will be better positioned to increase our portfolio with diverse high-quality properties of hotel chains, which are particularly sought after by our retail customers, while enabling hoteliers to expand their visibility among this high-valued segment."

New hotel partners connecting to Emerging Travel Group via SynXis will have the functionality to manage inventory, availability, rates, as well as promotions from one single point of distribution.

Based in the UAE, Emerging Travel Group achieved a gross transaction value of $2.6 billion in 2023. The company employs more than 3,000 people in over 80 countries, and has offices in Dubai, Wilmington, Singapore, London, Berlin, Lisbon, Warsaw and Limassol.

About Emerging Travel Group

Emerging Travel is a UAE-based online travel group founded in 2010 that operates travel brands for individual travelers, B2B travel professionals, and corporate customers in over 190 source markets.

Our products help clients book all types of travel services: more than 2.6 million hotels from over 100,000 properties contracted directly and 260 wholesalers, flight tickets of 400 airlines, transfers in over 150 countries, car rental, and other travel-related services.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486651/4870062/Emerging_Travel_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emerging-travel-group-integrates-with-sabre-synxis-302227378.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
