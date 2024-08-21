Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKFK | ISIN: CH0466642201 | Ticker-Symbol: HVXA
Lang & Schwarz
21.08.24
14:34 Uhr
139,20 Euro
+0,20
+0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HELVETIA HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELVETIA HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,90139,5014:34
0,0000,00028.03.23
Dow Jones News
21.08.2024 13:16 Uhr
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Helvetia's symposium reveals the global threat and solutions in the fight against cyber crime

DJ Helvetia's symposium reveals the global threat and solutions in the fight against cyber crime 

Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Helvetia's symposium reveals the global threat and solutions in the fight against cyber crime 
2024-08-21 / 12:43 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Media release 
Basel, 21 August 2024 
 
 . Representatives from the private sector, research, government and politics agree that the risk of cyber 
  attacks will continue to increase. 
 . Targeted attacks on critical infrastructures could entail global consequential damage of over USD 1,000 
  billion. 
 . The insurance gap in the event of large-scale cyber attacks remains substantial in Switzerland and 
  throughout the world. The insurance industry must continue to drive market penetration with cyber policies. 
 . Comprehensive user awareness and building the greatest possible resilience among companies and 
  individuals is crucial in the fight against cyber criminals. 
 . Cooperation and coordination between all relevant stakeholders from business, science and government must 
  be strengthened. 
 . Switzerland as a possible mediator in the struggle for international solutions. 
The number of cyber attacks worldwide increased significantly within the past year. In the second quarter of 2024 
alone, the number of reported incidents increased by around 30% compared to the same period last year. In 2023, the 
number of cyber attacks in Switzerland increased by 61% compared to the previous year. Almost half of all large Swiss 
companies were attacked at least once by cyber criminals. Current findings suggest that this trend will intensify 
throughout the course of the year. 
In view of this trend, the Federal Council published a report this summer that emphasizes the need to coordinate 
prevention and repression, while at the same time calling for even greater cooperation between various stakeholders and 
more intensive preventive work in order to protect the population and businesses. 
Helvetia Insurance highlighted early on the need for increased cooperation between business, science and government, 
especially in order to minimize the risks of large, systemic cyber attacks, which require high cover capacity and for 
which - if they did occur - only a fraction of the expected loss would actually be insured. 
Market penetration for cyber insurance still negligible 
In order to discuss the possibilities of minimizing this insurance gap and to show possible perspectives for the 
development of sustainable cyber resilience in Switzerland, well-known representatives from the fields of business, 
science and government came together for the second time since 2023 for a symposium entitled "Developing Cyber 
Resilience - Trends and Perspectives", on the initiative of Helvetia. 
Host and Helvetia Switzerland CEO Martin Jara made it clear in his opening speech: "Although progress has recently been 
made in the fight against cyber crime, there are still obstacles that make it difficult to improve cyber resilience 
effectively." Martin Jara also believes the insurance companies themselves have a responsibility: "In recent years, the 
industry has provided balanced insurance offers for companies and private individuals and invested a lot in increasing 
resilience, yet market penetration is still negligible." However, the largest possible number of insured companies 
would be an important contribution to minimizing uncovered damage in the event of a major incident. 
The Swiss Insurance Association (SIA) calculated the risk of a major systemic cyber attack for Switzerland at the end 
of last year in cooperation with the risk assessor Moody's RMS. Laurent Marescot, Senior Director and catastrophe risk 
management expert at Moody's, currently assumes that there is a one percent chance of a cyber incident in Switzerland 
each year that would entail a total economic loss of over CHF 2.5 billion. When calibrating a corresponding risk model, 
the fact that comparable historic events cannot be used in the case of cyber incidents and that the effect of such 
events - unlike damage due to natural disasters - cannot be clearly defined geographically turned out to be 
particularly challenging. 
Resilience of society must be increased in the long term 
To reduce the existing insurance gap, it is essential from the point of view of the business representatives present to 
sustainably improve the resilience of Switzerland as a business location in the long term. However, according to Klaus 
Julisch, partner at Deloitte (Switzerland) AG, human nature often stands in the way. An attitude of "what may not be, 
cannot be" and a naive faith in technology often open the door to attackers. In the current situation, however, it is 
almost essential for survival to check every IT project for its cyber security and to keep this monitoring up to date. 
Projects that do not meet these requirements are no longer justifiable today or, in the words of Klaus Julisch: 
"Digital projects that cannot afford cyber security do not have a business case." 
Marc Holitscher, National Technology Officer and Member of the Board at Microsoft Switzerland, focuses on the 
possibilities of artificial intelligence in building resilience against cyber criminals: "AI already allows for a 
coordinated defence across all threat vectors in order to ultimately ensure comprehensive transparency and to combat 
possible threats." But just as important from Holitscher's point of view is the know-how relating to strategies and 
procedures of cyber criminals, which today can be built up much more efficiently thanks to generative AI solutions, 
which in turn allows for a more targeted fight against possible attacks. 
Responsibility starts with the individual IT user 
Ultimately, as all speakers agree, an efficient fight against cyber attacks must start with the users of IT 
infrastructures. This was also highlighted by Christoph Guntersweiler, Head Engineering Switzerland at Helvetia, who in 
his remarks pointed out the importance of continuing to raise awareness among the workforce of SMEs and large 
companies: "Only those who, in addition to other measures, regularly and comprehensively sensitize in-house users to 
cyber risks can consistently protect themselves against attacks." 
Large-scale global loss potential 
Despite the high awareness of cyber risks, systemic attacks by criminal or political players on critical 
infrastructures remain a latent risk. Taking into account the existing insurance gaps, the global net loss potential 
turns out to be colossal. Kai-Uwe Schanz, Deputy Managing Director of insurance think tank The Geneva Association, 
focuses on the global dimensions of coordinated malware attacks or global cloud outages with losses ranging from USD 50 
billion to USD 200 billion. In the event of targeted attacks on critical infrastructures such as the global power 
supply, the consequential loss would amount to more than USD 1,000 billion. 
Public-private partnerships as a potential solution 
From the point of view of The Geneva Association, public-private partnerships (PPPs) are indispensable for such 
incidents. The COVID pandemic in particular showed that international risk scenarios and their costs can only be 
mastered with the involvement of as many state and scientific institutions and organizations as possible and through 
innovative approaches. 
Manuel Suter, Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Bernhard Maissen, Director General of the 
Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM), and Vincent Lenders, Director of the Cyber Defence Campus at the Federal 
Office for Defence Procurement, proved that the dimensions of the cyber threats are taken seriously by the state. All 
experts agree: the risk of cyber attacks will continue to rise. The reasons for this include an ever-greater 
availability of hardware and software worldwide, steadily increasing computer capacities and, as a result, 
ever-increasing networking. At the same time, the extent to which criminals can be prosecuted via international 
sanctions is still limited. 
Switzerland can contribute to international cooperation 
But Switzerland is officially ready - and that's the good news - to make its contribution towards greater cyber 
security. The NCSC proposal is also interesting: building on its role as a mediator in international conflicts, 
Switzerland should make Geneva available as a venue for international debates on cyber security and actively promote an 
open, free and secure cyberspace at an operational and strategic level, as well as the comprehensive recognition, 
observance and enforcement of international law in the digital arena. As a link between universities, industry and the 
federal government, the Cyber Defence Campus already operates five innovative PPP models, which could also serve as 
blueprints for further initiatives of this kind. 
Politicians have to create optimal framework conditions 
The bottom line is that Switzerland is doing a lot in all areas to stand up to cyber crime. Ultimately, however, in 
order to be prepared for major cyber incidents, increased cooperation and coordination between all relevant 
stakeholders in business, science and government is essential. However, this requires the full support of the political 
partners. The final panel discussion with the members of the National Council and security politicians Michael Götte 
(SVP/SG) and Fabian Molina (SP/ZH) showed that the topic is recognized at this level. Despite the differences in the 
specific structure, both members of the Federal Council's Security Policy Committee (SPC) agreed that Switzerland 
urgently needs to catch up on cyber security and that it is now up to the politicians to create optimal framework 
conditions as quickly as possible for the stakeholders involved. 
Eric Zeller 
Senior Communications Manager / Media spokesperson 
Phone: +41 58 280 50 33 
media.relations@helvetia.ch 
About the Helvetia Group 
Helvetia Group, with its headquarters in St. Gallen, has grown since 1858 to become a successful insurance group with

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2024 06:44 ET (10:44 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.