Issuer: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Product Launch

A2Z Cust2Mate Launches Its Smart Carts at Additional Retailer in France - Monoprix



21.08.2024 / 13:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In addition to the launch of its smart carts at Franprix, A2Z Cust2mate launches

its smart carts in a Monoprix franchise store TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Aug. 21, 2024 - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ: AZ)($AZ)( FRA - WKN: A3CSQ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, announced today the first deployment of its new generation Cust2Mate 3.0 smart shopping carts at a MONOP PORTE MAILLOT store in Paris, France. The launch is part of a framework agreement with IR2S, a distinguished integrator of advanced retail technologies, to deploy 30,000 smart carts through 2026 across renowned retail chains in France. Please see press release dated Aug 6, 2024 . The A2Z Cust2Mate's innovative smart shopping carts that were deployed feature an all-in-one clip-on panel equipped with advanced AI technology, self-scanning, and in-cart payments for a convenient "pick and go" experience. The 3.0 carts enable the "connected store," combining online and physical shopping to offer exclusive promotions and personalized product recommendations as if shopping online. These carts enhance convenience, redefine the shopping experience, and streamline the checkout process, improving shopper satisfaction while increasing basket size and reducing shrinkage for retailers. For more information about A2Z Cust2mate, please visit: www.a2zas.com . Please follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cust2mate/mycompany/ ### About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and other technologies, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers. Forward Looking Statements Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the on SEDAR and with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Company Contact: Gadi Graus, CEO

Gadi.g@a2zas.com

+972-3-3732328 Investor Contacts: John Gildea, VP corporate communication

john@a2zas.com

+353-8-68238177



Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

