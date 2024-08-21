Peli Products

Peli Products Strengthens European Production Capabilities Peli Products, a subsidiary of Pelican Products, Inc., global leader in protective cases and portable lighting systems, is improving its manufacturing plant in Crottendorf, Germany, as part of its European expansion strategy. London Since its establishment in 1997, Peli Products has consolidated its headquarters in Barcelona, overseeing operations in nearly 100 countries in the EMEA region. Managing Director of Peli Products, noted that the company employs more than 90 individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds, who collectively speak over 15 languages. This diversity enables Peli Products to deliver innovative solutions and provide exceptional customer service. Since acquiring HVB Kunststofftechnik GmbH in 2022, Peli Products has significantly increased its local production capacity. With the implementation of a state-of-the-art SAP system, 11 new injection models were added to the existing 15 in Crottendorf by the end of 2023, with another 15 models planned for the end of 2024. To support these plans, the workforce in Crottendorf is expected to double, along with significant investments in new equipment and machinery. This expansion focuses on sustainability, recycling nearly 100% of materials, and utilizing solar energy and heat reuse systems. Peli Products continues its European expansion, incorporating new models into its range of cases manufactured in Europe. Since 2007, Peli has locally produced an increasing portion of its protective case range, and in 2020 began manufacturing the well-known PELI Storm Case line in Europe. Piero Marigo stated, "European production has allowed us to meet most of the European demand with 'Made in Europe' cases, which has meant significant investments in production molds and facility expansion. This commitment has been part of Peli's strategy to invest in local capabilities that give us a competitive edge and help strengthen the European economy." With these initiatives, Peli Products demonstrates its commitment to community development and environmental sustainability, reaffirming its goal to grow alongside local communities and contribute to a more sustainable future. Contact Details Peli Products

34 934 674 999

info@peli.com





