The "Armored Vehicles Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Armored Vehicles is estimated at US$14.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$20.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The Combat Vehicles segment is expected to reach US$12.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%, while the Combat Support Vehicles segment is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR over the next eight years. The U.S. market is estimated at $3.9 billion in 2023, with China forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR, reaching $4.4 billion by 2030. Additionally, significant growth trends are observed in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global Armored Vehicles Market, providing comprehensive coverage of major geographic regions and market segments. It includes competitive insights into the market presence of major players across different geographies and explores future trends and drivers that will shape the market's trajectory. The report also offers actionable insights to help identify new revenue opportunities and support strategic business decisions.

Moreover, it features independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030, along with in-depth regional analysis and company profiles of major players such as BAE Systems PLC, BMW AG, and Elbit Systems Ltd. Complimentary updates are provided for one year, ensuring readers stay informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Armored Vehicles Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2023 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Perils of International Internal Conflicts Keeps the Armored Vehicles Market Afloat

Least Peaceful Countries in the World

Countries Most Affected by Terrorism

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Armored Vehicles

Armored Vehicles Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Rise of Asymmetric Wars Poised to Shape Future of the Armored Vehicles Market

Increasing Military Spending Continues to Fuel Growth

Defense Spending Budgets of Major Worldwide Economies

India and Japan Boost in Military Outlay Amid Tensions with China

Increasing Demand for MRAP Vehicles

Armed Robotic Ground Vehicles Gains Prominence

High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicles, Centerpiece of Vehicular Force Modernization

Armored Vehicle Lethality Fine-tuned to Combat in Dense Urban Environments

Mobility Critical for Future Warfare

Civilian Armored Vehicles Securing Elite Personalities

Technological Advancements Bolster Market Growth

Self-Defense of Armored Vehicles

Scarabee Comes with Free Range of Movement

Competition

Leading Main Battle Tanks

Major Armored Personnel Carriers

Key Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Select Amphibious Assault Vehicles

REGIONAL MARKETS

Armored Vehicles Market Scenario in Europe

Fragmented European Defense Sector Shows Signs of Consolidation

Lithuania Embarks on Ambitious Modernization Plan

Political Instability Terror Threats Offer New Opportunities to Turkish Armored Vehicles

Future Ready Combat Vehicles to Replace Existing T-72 Tanks in India

Latin America Shifts its Focus from Heavy Battle Tanks to Sophisticated Light Armored Vehicle Platforms

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured):

BAE Systems PLC

BMW AG

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mercedes-Benz

Oshkosh Defense

Textron Inc

