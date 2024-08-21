ROK Resources, Inc.: ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter of 2024 and Provides Operations Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ROK Resources Inc. (" ROK " or the " Company ") (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) has filed its interim Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company executed on its previously announced post spring-break up drilling program in late Q2 2024, utilizing Funds Flow of $5.0 million towards the drilling of 4 gross (3.44 net) wells in Southeast Saskatchewan. The Company purposefully utilized Q1 2024 to deliver on: (i) debt reduction, (ii) improvement of operational efficiencies, (iii) strategic well optimizations, and (iv) advancement of the lithium project, and began its Southeast Saskatchewan development program in the second quarter.

The Company remains well positioned to continue its 2024 drilling program through year-end, with the flexibility to allocate capital across its light oil prospects in Saskatchewan. Despite operational delays due to abnormally wet weather in Q2 2024, the Company's 2024 guidance remains relatively unchanged.



1H 2024 Guidance 1H 2024 Actuals 2H 2024 Guidance 2024 Year Guidance Capital Expenditures (MM) $ 9.50 $ 8.00 $ 16.00 $ 24.00 Exit Production (boepd) 1,2 4,000 3,805 4,500 4,500 Funds from Operations (MM) $ 15.00 $ 15.03 $ 15.00 $ 30.03 Exit Adjusted Net Debt (MM) $ 16.50 $ 15.10 $ 20.00 $ 20.00 Average WTI (US$) $78/bbl $80/bbl $75/bbl $76.50/bbl

Notes:

63% liquids 300 boepd shut-in on June 15, 2024 at Kaybob due to AECO pricing 2H 2024 production guidance assumes Kaybob volumes are back on-stream before year-end

Q2 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Production In-line with Forecast: Production averaged 3,937 boepd (63% liquids), a YoY increase of 19.4%;

Operating Netback Increase: Operated Netback of $17.87 per boe compared to $16.06 per boe in Q1 2024;

Successful Frobisher Drill Program: Drilled 4 gross (3.44 net) wells with an average IP30 of 148 boepd;

Successful Optimization Program: Continued success with casing gas compressor installations on Midale producers, resulting in average capital efficiencies of $3,850/boepd and 4-to-6 month payouts;

Adjusted Net Debt Reduction: Adjusted Net Debt reduced from $18.7 million at the end of Q4 2023 to $15.1 million at the end Q2 2024; and

Credit Facility Renewed: The Company maintains a $22.5 million credit facility through June 30 th , 2025.

2024 OPERATIONS UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

Year to date, the Company has successfully drilled 5 gross (4.33 net) wells in 2024, currently producing a total of 735 boepd (640 boepd net to ROK). In addition, since beginning casing gas compressor installations on existing Midale wells in Southeast Saskatchewan, the Company has added 280 boepd (IP90) to the base production levels of 15 wells. Management has identified an additional 22 locations for compressor installations over the next 18 months.

Key initiatives for 2024 remain unchanged with the Company focusing on using its current balance sheet to target strategic opportunities in core areas, improving operational efficiencies through targeted well optimizations and undertaking operational cost reduction measures. The remaining drill program aims to add Frobisher drilling inventory while proving up Midale prospects with multi-lateral drilling. The Company anticipates completing its 2024 drilling program by drilling a total of 7 to 9 gross wells in 2H 2024.

KAYBOB, ALBERTA, UPDATE

As previously mentioned, with the current softening of the North American natural gas markets, the Company has continued to shut-in 300 boepd (80% natural gas) in its Kaybob, Alberta area. The strategic shut-ins are expected for the balance of Q3 2024 with reactivation expected by year-end.

Q2 2024 FINANCIALS

Financial Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Net income (loss) 81,503 (326,538 ) (5,530,751 ) (63,747 ) Basic ($/share) 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.03 ) (0.00 ) Diluted ($/share) 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.03 ) (0.00 ) Funds flow 5,000,885 4,955,562 11,343,103 14,639,438 Basic ($/share) 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.07 Diluted ($/share) 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.06 Expenditures on property, plant and equipment 5,275,862 3,559,136 7,094,622 9,004,786

Operating Oil and Natural Gas Sales 21,742,281 17,737,937 42,673,516 41,875,450 Royalties (3,782,175 ) (3,788,007 ) (7,737,218 ) (8,559,392 ) Operating Expenses (11,555,289 ) (9,770,012 ) (22,279,328 ) (19,241,548 ) Operating Income 6,404,817 4,179,918 12,656,970 14,074,510 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contracts (65,261 ) 2,459,098 860,756 5,125,545 Processing and other income 647,195 260,805 1,509,273 995,536 Funds from Operations 6,986,751 6,899,821 15,026,999 20,195,591 Average daily production Crude oil (bbl/d) 2,074 1,692 2,140 2,077 NGLs (boe/d) 411 340 435 370 Natural gas (mcf/d) 8,715 7,591 9,198 7,613 Total (boe/d) 3,937 3,297 4,107 3,716 Operating Netback per boe Oil and Natural Gas Sales 60.68 59.13 57.08 62.26 Royalties (10.56 ) (12.63 ) (10.35 ) (12.73 ) Operating Expenses (32.25 ) (32.57 ) (29.80 ) (28.61 ) Operating Netbacks ($/boe) 17.87 13.93 16.93 20.92 Funds from Operations ($/boe) 19.50 23.00 20.10 30.03 Operating Income Profit Margin 29.4 % 23.6 % 29.7 % 33.6 % Funds from Operations Profit Margin 32.1 % 38.9 % 35.2 % 48.2 %



Share information







Common shares outstanding, end of period 218,419,315 214,873,217 218,419,315 214,873,217 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 218,419,315 214,382,652 218,418,831 213,156,298 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 236,352,197 252,620,714 236,351,713 261,173,477

Q2 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q2 2024, the Company realized average daily production volume of 3,937 boepd (63% liquids), resulting in oil and natural gas sales of $21.7 million and realized hedge loss of $0.1 million. The Company realized Funds from Operations of $7.0 million, after royalties, operating expenses, and processing and other income.

Operating costs, which include expenses incurred to operate wells, gather, treat, and transport production volumes, as well as costs to perform well and facility repairs and maintenance, were consistent with Company expectations for the quarter, averaging $32.25 per boe, with lower maintenance and workover costs for the period when compared to 2023. Operating costs are expected to average $30 per boe in 2024.

Capital expenditures in the first half of 2024 totaled $8.0 million, which included $4.4 million towards the Company's drilling programs, $1.0 million towards well reactivations, $0.8 million towards land and seismic acquisitions, and $0.9 million towards facilities and gathering systems. Compared to the Company's first-half 2024 capital budget of $9.5 million, lower costs were incurred due to delays associated with abnormally wet conditions in Southeast Saskatchewan.

NET DEBT

Net Debt as at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, as outlined below:

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Accounts receivable 12,439,856 13,021,111 Prepaids and deposits 347,352 364,090 Risk management contracts (1,634,514 ) 4,521,075 Accounts payable (17,924,739 ) (17,560,130 ) Adjusted working capital (2) (6,772,045 ) 346,146

Credit Facility (8.4%) (1) 9,982,332 14,501,748 Lease obligations (1) 475,173 545,851 Less: adjusted working capital (2) 6,772,045 (346,146 ) Net debt 17,229,550 14,701,453



Represents undiscounted face value of debt balances and lease obligations outstanding as of each respective date presented. Calculation of adjusted working capital excludes current portion of debt as presented on the statement of financial position. The mark-to-market fair value of the current portion of risk management contracts is included within adjusted working capital.

ROK uses "Net Debt" as a measure of the Company's financial position and liquidity, however it is not intended to be viewed as an alternative to other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Complete reports and statements will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca .

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

Non-IFRS Measures

The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards (" IFRS ") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company's financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.

" Operating Income " is calculated by deducting royalties and operating expense from total sales revenue. Total sales revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an " Operating Netback ". " Operating Income Profit Margin " is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales. " Funds from Operations " is calculated by adding other income and realized gains/losses on commodity contracts ("hedging") to Operating Income.

The following table reconciles the aforementioned non-IFRS measures:



Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Oil and Natural Gas Sales 21,742,281 17,737,937 42,673,516 41,875,450 Royalties (3,782,175 ) (3,788,007 ) (7,737,218 ) (8,559,392 ) Operating Expenses (11,555,289 ) (9,770,012 ) (22,279,328 ) (19,241,548 ) Operating Income 6,404,817 4,179,918 12,656,970 14,074,510 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contracts (65,261 ) 2,459,098 860,756 5,125,545 Processing and other income 647,195 260,805 1,509,273 995,536 Funds from Operations 6,986,751 6,899,821 15,026,999 20,195,591

Sales volume (boe) 358,303 300,006 747,563 672,576

Per boe Oil and Natural Gas Sales 60.68 59.13 57.08 62.26 Royalties (10.56 ) (12.63 ) (10.35 ) (12.73 ) Operating Expenses (32.25 ) (32.57 ) (29.80 ) (28.61 ) Operating Netback 17.87 13.93 16.93 20.92 Funds from Operations 19.50 23.00 20.10 30.03 Operating Income Profit Margin 29.4 % 23.6 % 29.7 % 33.6 % Funds from Operations Profit Margin 32.1 % 38.9 % 35.2 % 48.2 %

" Net Debt " includes all indebtedness of the Company, such as the Credit Facility and Lease Obligations (each as defined within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024), net of Adjusted Working Capital. " Adjusted Working Capital " is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current portion of debt and lease liability as defined on the Company's statement of financial position within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024. " Adjusted Net Debt " is calculated by removing the "mark-to-market fair value of the current portion of risk management contracts" and "lease obligations" (each as defined within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024) from Net Debt.

The following table reconciles Net Debt to Adjusted Net Debt:

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Debt 17,229,550 14,701,453 Remove: Current portion of risk management contracts (1,634,514 ) 4,521,075 Remove: Lease obligations (475,173 ) (545,851 ) Adjusted Net Debt 15,119,863 18,676,677

" Funds Flow " includes all cash from (used in) operating activities and is calculated before the change in non-cash working capital. " Funds Flow Basic ($/share) " and " Funds Flow Diluted ($/share) " are calculated by dividing Funds Flow by the weighted average number of basic shares and weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding, respectively, for the relevant period, as presented within the Company's interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024. These are considered key measures of operating performance and capital management as they demonstrate the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to repay debt and fund capital investments. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, each of these provide useful measures of ROK's ability to generate cash that are not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to Funds Flow:





Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Cash provided by operating activities 6,484,206 9,366,721 10,659,931 14,422,676 Change in non-cash working capital (1,483,321 ) (4,411,159 ) 683,172 216,762 Funds Flow 5,000,885 4,955,562 11,343,103 14,639,438

