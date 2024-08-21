Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2024
Am Anfang der Wachstumsstory: Chance auf spektakuläre Tenbagger-Gewinne
WKN: A3CSAR | ISIN: SE0004898799 | Ticker-Symbol: 67T
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Hexicon AB receives observation status

Today, on August 21, 2024, Hexicon AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim
report for the second quarter of 2024 with information on the Company's
financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Hexicon AB (HEXI, ISIN code SE0004898799, order book ID 225967) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
