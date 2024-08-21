Avant Technologies, Inc.: Avant Technologies to Implement Robust Cybersecurity Measures for AI-Driven Healthcare Solutions

Company Will Evaluate Industry-Leading, Third-Party, Cybersecurity Frameworks to Strengthen Security Posture

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure while exploring additional technologies in the biotechnology and healthcare sectors, today announced its commitment to data security and privacy, particularly for its AI-Driven healthcare applications. Avant is building comprehensive cybersecurity measures into the very foundation of its intelligent solutions, ensuring the highest protection for sensitive patient information. Additionally, the Company plans to assess the industry's leading frameworks to integrate with its technology.

As Avant develops cutting-edge AI applications for the healthcare industry, it prioritizes patient data security throughout the entire development lifecycle. Strictly adhering to the HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) regulations, Avant employs a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity, protecting data at rest and in transit.

"At Avant, we understand the importance of patient trust. We are committed to enhancing our AI-driven application with state-of-the-art cybersecurity measures to protect our patient's privacy," said Danny Rittman, Avant's Chief Information Officer. "Our AI-driven healthcare solutions are developed to monitor and enhance our patient's health, and it is our top priority to ensure the highest data security and privacy standards for our AI healthcare applications. In addition to our advanced cyber measures, we intend to assess third party, industry-standard security platforms to establish a multi-layered, robust cybersecurity system."

Avant's cybersecurity framework is made up of a ZTA (Zero Trust Architecture) and a multi-layer approach to protect sensitive patient data, ensuring the integrity of its AI-driven healthcare solutions. The system facilitates robust data security measures, including encryption, access controls, and MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication). Avant secures its AI Models through advanced access control, data minimization, and federated learning. A secure network architecture, microsegmentation, vulnerability management, and endpoint protection form the infrastructure and network security foundation. The Company also plans to evaluate industry-leading cybersecurity platforms to strengthen its security posture.

Avant is committed to continuously monitoring and improving its security measures through real-time threat detection, incident response planning, and regular security audits. Avant is dedicated to advancing healthcare through AI while setting a new industry data security and privacy standard. Avant will continue investing in cybersecurity measures to strengthen its solutions and maintain the trust of healthcare providers and patients.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is at the forefront of AI innovation, specializing in the development and deployment of advanced data processing solutions. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

