Brean Capital, LLC: Airborne Capital Closes Its Debut Investment-Grade Corporate Note Financing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Airborne Capital Limited ("Airborne Capital"), a leading global aircraft asset manager, announced the closing of a US$20.0 million investment-grade rated corporate note financing offered through its U.S. subsidiary Airborne Capital USA LLC. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance existing debt and for growth capital.

Airborne Capital currently manages in excess of US$2 billion of aircraft assets for a wide variety of institutional investors and airlines across the globe.

"This new capital raise paves the way for further growth and allows us to continue expanding our asset management business. This financing reflects our strong commercial position, and better positions us to serve our clients in the increasingly evolving aviation space," said Hari Raghavan, Partner at Airborne Capital. "This transaction marks a significant milestone for Airborne. It represents the confidence that institutional investors have in Airborne Capital."

Brean Capital, LLC served as Airborne Capital's Exclusive Financial Advisor and Sole Placement Agent in connection with the transaction.

About Airborne Capital Limited

Airborne Capital is a specialist aircraft leasing and asset management business headquartered in Ireland and with a presence in Shannon, Dublin, London, New York, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Airborne Capital manages approximately US$2 billion of aircraft assets through active relationships with a global set of investors. Airborne Capital is substantially owned by the management of the group.

For additional information about Airborne Capital, visit: https://airborne.capital/.

