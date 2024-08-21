All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. Reports Major Growth with Over $11 Million in Revenue

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) is thrilled to announce a significant milestone, reporting over $11 million in revenue for the last quarter ( https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com ). This achievement marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the rapidly evolving FinTech landscape, a major success for the subsidiaries: https://nextchampions.co.uk - https://www.speed-tel.com .

As of June 30, 2024, All Things Mobile Analytic is no longer operating on a limited basis. Our management team has successfully concluded pending acquisitions, allowing us to focus on monetizing our first software application, which is actively generating revenue. This strategic focus comes at a crucial time as we aim to establish a unified global platform that securely connects communication providers worldwide through various acquisitions and partnerships.

ATMH is at the forefront of the technological revolution, driven by the underlying technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution: AI, Blockchain, Cloud, and Data (ABCD). Our commitment to harnessing these technologies is aimed at creating noticeable changes in people's daily routines and supporting the recent societal trends toward a "Contact-less Economy" and the "New Normal."

In alignment with these trends, ATMH is prioritizing services that offer innovative solutions for individuals, including but not limited to Open Banking, Open Data, Open Payment, and Open Trading. As a FinTech company, we have dedicated the past few years to developing a range of offerings, including a Professional Digital Asset Exchange, Reliable Mobile Payment Systems, Affordable Mobile Voice and Data Applications, New-Era Merchant Services, E-Banking, Monetization Technologies, Hotspot Gateway Solutions, and IoT Applications for Smart Cities.

Despite multiple market crises, ATMH has continued to innovate while steadfastly focusing on our motto: Customer First. Our team possesses a deep understanding of the business and specialized competencies in developing and operating platforms and utilizing blockchain technologies. Our talented professionals in the sectors of blockchain, finance, and IT security are committed to enhancing our offerings and ensuring our clients receive the highest level of service.

We are dedicated to working tirelessly for the wellbeing of our customers, employees, shareholders, and society as a whole. The journey ahead is exciting, and we look forward to sharing further advancements as All Things Mobile Analytic continues to grow and evolve.

For more information, please contact:

M.Meneghello

President

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

+1 888 350 4660

http://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

ALL THINGS MOBILE ANALYTIC INC.

209 West 29th Street, Suite 2641

New York, NY 10001

(888) 350-4660

Company website: https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Company email: inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

About All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. ( ATMH) is a cutting-edge FinTech company focused on developing innovative financial technology solutions. With an emphasis on security and reliability, ATMH aims to make significant contributions to the financial sector while enhancing customer experiences through advanced mobile payment systems and digital asset exchanges.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ATMH's plans, objectives, future opportunities for ATMH's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ATMH's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ATMH's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com