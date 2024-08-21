Allied Universal: Preparing for the New School Year - How To Make It a Safe One

Allied Universal Back-to-School Safety Tips
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / As the new school year ramps up, Allied Universal®,?the world's leading security and facility services company, offers important safety tips for families and students to keep this upcoming school year a safe one.
With more than 60 years of expertise in the security industry, Allied Universal is a leading provider of security services for K-12 schools, campuses and higher education institutions.
The safety tips and videos links below are designed to ensure the well-being of students, families, faculty and staff this school year.
Allied Minute Back to School Safety for Elementary School
Allied Minute Back to School Safety for Middle School & High School
Allied Minute Back to School Safety for College and University
K - 12 Safety Tips
1.
Know Campus Helpers and Safe Adults
2.
Understand School Safety Expectations
3.
Talk to Each Other About Safety
4.
Practice Personal Safety
5.
Use Safe Transportation
College Safety Tips:
1.
Understand Campus Safety and Security Services
2.
Be Aware of Your Surroundings
3.
Secure Living Spaces
4.
Use Campus Resources
5.
Prioritize Safety, Not Capturing Content
