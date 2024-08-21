Allied Universal: Preparing for the New School Year - How To Make It a Safe One

Allied Universal Back-to-School Safety Tips

Editor's Note: Education security experts available for comment/interviews.

As the new school year ramps up, Allied Universal®,?the world's leading security and facility services company, offers important safety tips for families and students to keep this upcoming school year a safe one.

With more than 60 years of expertise in the security industry, Allied Universal is a leading provider of security services for K-12 schools, campuses and higher education institutions.

The safety tips and videos links below are designed to ensure the well-being of students, families, faculty and staff this school year.

Allied Minute Back to School Safety for Elementary School

Allied Minute Back to School Safety for Middle School & High School

Allied Minute Back to School Safety for College and University





K - 12 Safety Tips 1. Know Campus Helpers and Safe Adults

Be familiar with campus security and other adults who can help you during an emergency. 2. Understand School Safety Expectations

Know what your school wants you to do when an emergency happens. Emergencies include evacuations, lockdowns and mental health/medical incidents. 3. Talk to Each Other About Safety

People on campus and people off campus should keep an open dialogue about safety concerns and responses. We're all in this together! 4. Practice Personal Safety

Be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to what's going on around you and know who to tell if something doesn't seem right. 5. Use Safe Transportation

Whether it's by bus, car, bike, e-bike, skateboard, scooter, carpool or walking, make sure you know how you get to and from school is safe, reliable and trusted.





College Safety Tips: 1. Understand Campus Safety and Security Services

Be familiar with the security and safety services on campus. Know who to call in an emergency and how to use services such as escorts or shuttles. 2. Be Aware of Your Surroundings

Get to know the safest routes around campus, vary your routes and stick to well-lit areas and populated parts of campus - especially when walking alone or at night. Be aware of the people and situations around you. Know what to do if something is suspicious or doesn't feel right. 3. Secure Living Spaces

Keep doors and windows secured. Never allow strangers or unauthorized visitors into the building or your room. Use approved entrances and exits for routine travel and emergency exits for emergencies. 4. Use Campus Resources

Know the resources available to you on campus and in the surrounding community, including wellness programs; counseling; mental health services; academic support; and emergency notification systems. Use the campus's safety app and/or emergency notification system to stay informed. 5. Prioritize Safety, Not Capturing Content

If unsafe activity breaks out, move to safety, not to record. Your wellbeing is more important than "likes." Alert adults who can help, instead of your followers.

