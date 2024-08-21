Epique Realty Launches Epique SPARQ: the Nation's First Turnkey Real Estate Team

SPARQ offers Epique agents massive client benefits with the nation's first turnkey real estate team

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Epique Realty, a leading innovator in the real estate industry, is proud to present the launch of its newest benefit for their agents, SPARQ. Designed to revolutionize the way real estate agents operate, SPARQ is the nation's first turnkey real estate team, empowering agents to break free from the relentless cycle of individual transactions while creating a scalable, national income stream.

"SPARQ is a comprehensive solution crafted to help agents close more local transactions, build national passive referral income, and significantly enhance the value they offer to their clients," explains Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique. With SPARQ, agents are no longer limited by geographic boundaries and can now extend their services across all 50 states, ensuring that they never lose touch with clients who relocate.

At no additional cost to Epique agents, SPARQ offers a robust suite of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of real estate professionals:

Internal Relocation Department : Say goodbye to traditional referrals. Agents can now refer clients to their own internal relocation department, earning the standard 25% referral fee while maintaining the client relationship. This innovative approach allows agents to cultivate a national network of satisfied clients, turning every relocation into an opportunity for long-term business growth.

Buyer & Seller Team : SPARQ equips agents with a dedicated team that enhances their speed to lead, enabling them to secure more buyer brokerage agreements and win every listing presentation. By providing unparalleled client value through the SPARQ team, agents can significantly boost their local business.

Mortgage Concierge : Stand out in a crowded market by offering clients access to a personalized mortgage concierge. This service helps clients shop for lenders, potentially saving them up to $30,000 on their mortgage. Moreover, if a client chooses one of Epique's preferred lenders, the agent's transaction fee is covered, adding even more value to the service.

Title & Settlement Concierge : SPARQ ensures that clients receive the lowest settlement and closing fees available. Additionally, listing agents can offer a free title search before listing, and clients receive a complimentary one-year home warranty on homes valued at $400,000 or more. This full-service approach not only saves clients' money but also strengthens the agent's value proposition.

Lofty Lead Conversion Web Funnel: To capitalize on the enhanced client value, SPARQ provides agents with a Lofty lead conversion web funnel. Each website page is meticulously designed to guide leads through the home buying and selling process, improving lead conversion rates through targeted organic social media traffic.

COO and Co-Founder at Epique, Chris Miller says, "With SPARQ, Epique Realty once again is setting a new standard in the real estate industry. Agents now have the tools to provide exceptional service, secure more transactions, and build a sustainable, national business. Whether a new agent looking to establish themselves or an experienced professional aiming to expand their reach, SPARQ offers the support needed to succeed in an ever-evolving market."

"Epique SPARQ is more than just a benefit; it's a game-changer for our agents," announced Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We've created a platform where agents can truly thrive, providing unparalleled value to their clients while building a long-term, scalable business. We're excited to see the incredible success our agents will achieve with SPARQ."

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

